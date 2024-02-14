Gain Founder and CEO Reid Zeising Named a 2024 Georgia Titan 100

"I am deeply honored to be named a Titan 100, but the recognition goes to the entire team at Gain and the hard work they put in every day to make our business mission a reality for the thousands of people we serve," said Reid Zeising, CEO and founder of Gain. Post this

Reid Zeising's innovative leadership has significantly advanced Gain's mission—to level the insurance playing field for all—in Georgia and nationwide, earning multiple accolades in 2023, including rankings on Inc. Magazine's list of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies and the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 in North America. With a 251% revenue increase and recognition as a 2023 Pacesetter by Atlanta Business Chronicle and the most innovative company by the Technology Association of Georgia, Reid's efforts have positioned Gain as a leader in equitable healthcare access.

"I am deeply honored to be named a Titan 100, but the recognition goes to the entire team at Gain and the hard work they put in every day to make our business mission a reality for the thousands of people we serve. The awards we received as a company in 2023, including our rapid growth achievements and innovation in healthcare technology, highlight our commitment and ability to level the insurance playing field for all—for good. We remain steadfast in our collective commitment to making a meaningful difference in the Georgia community and beyond," said Reid Zeising, CEO and founder of Gain.

Collectively the 2024 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 125,000 individuals and generate over $31 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 9, 2024 and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Georgian community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Georgia and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Bill Boucher, partner at Wipfli.

About Gain

Gain is a highly specialized professional services and solutions firm providing managed services and financial solutions to serve healthcare providers, personal injury attorneys and plaintiffs. Gain's innovative artificial intelligence-enabled servicing platform and its collective services and solutions come together to meaningfully serve the personal injury ecosystem and create better outcomes. Gain is the critical hub connecting personal injury stakeholders and simplifying revenue cycle management for complex claims. Gain's industry-leading platform serves as the source of truth, providing both needed transparency and efficiency for all of those supporting personal injury cases and plaintiffs. Gain is committed to leveling the insurance playing field for those injured through no fault of their own. To learn more, go to gainservicing.com.

Media Contact

