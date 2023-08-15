Gain Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List

"Gain's consistent ranking on the Inc. 5000 list remains a pivotal achievement, especially as we unveil our new brand. The recognition this year reflects our ongoing dedication to leveling the insurance playing field and granting access to quality care for all," said Reid Zeising, Gain CEO. Tweet this

"Gain's consistent ranking on the Inc. 5000 list remains a pivotal achievement, especially as we unveil our new brand. The recognition this year reflects our ongoing dedication to leveling the insurance playing field and granting access to quality care for all. Our ranking represents our diligent efforts, driven by technological advancements that have ignited a transformative revolution within an industry that has been long overdue for change," said Reid Zeising, Gain CEO and founder.

Earlier this year, Gain was featured by Inc. as 'the company leveling the insurance playing field.' Gain was also named to Inc. Magazine's list of the Southeast Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

Among this year's Inc. 5000 honorees, the median growth rate was 219%. Total revenue from these companies combined to equal $358.2 billion, and together these companies added over 1.1 million jobs. Of the 5,000 companies, 3,047 were repeat honorees this year, including Gain.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/2023. Gain's company profile can be viewed at www.inc.com/profile/cherokee-legal-holdings.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk said. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Gain

Gain is the fastest growing medical lien servicing and legal funding company in the United States. Gain's innovative artificial intelligence-enabled servicing platform and its collective services and solutions come together to meaningfully serve the personal injury ecosystem and create better outcomes. Gain is the critical hub connecting medical providers, lawyers and personal injury plaintiffs. Gain's industry-leading platform serves as the source of truth, providing both needed transparency and efficiency for all of those supporting personal injury cases and plaintiffs. Gain is committed to leveling the insurance playing field for those injured through no fault of their own. To learn more, go to gainservicing.com.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000:

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent--not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at‥http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

