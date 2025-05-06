Gain Servicing Named to TAG's 2025 Top 40 Most Innovative Companies in Georgia

"Being recognized by TAG once again underscores our commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of healthcare, law, and financial technology," said Reid Zeising, Founder and CEO of Gain Servicing. Post this

"Georgia continues to be a powerhouse for technological innovation, attracting top talent and pioneering companies that redefine industries," said Larry K. Williams, President and CEO of TAG, in a recent press release. "The companies on this year's Top 40 list exemplify the ingenuity and entrepreneurial spirit that fuel our state's innovation economy."

The announcement was made at the 2025 Georgia Technology Summit, held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

"Being recognized by TAG once again underscores our commitment to driving innovation at the intersection of healthcare, law, and financial technology," said Reid Zeising, Founder and CEO of Gain Servicing. "As awareness of this critical space continues to grow, so does the demand for smarter, more connected infrastructure. Our platform uses AI to cut through complexity, reduce administrative drag, and deliver clarity where it's needed most—helping providers get paid, attorneys stay aligned, and injured individuals move forward faster. We're honored to be included among Georgia's most forward-thinking companies and proud to help set the standard for what's next."

Gain Servicing's platform leverages artificial intelligence to automate and optimize the revenue cycle management process, reducing administrative burdens and accelerating financial recovery for clients. The company's solutions have been instrumental in improving operational efficiency and patient care coordination.

For more information about Gain Servicing and its innovative solutions, visit www.gainservicing.com.

About Gain Servicing

Gain Servicing is a specialized technology and solutions firm that simplifies revenue cycle management for complex personal injury claims. Combining AI-powered software with managed services, Gain connects healthcare providers, attorneys, and plaintiffs to reduce administrative friction and accelerate financial recovery. Gain serves as the trusted hub for personal injury stakeholders—bringing transparency, efficiency, and fairness to one of the most overlooked areas of healthcare and legal finance. Learn more at gainservicing.com.

Media Contact

Brittney Kowalski, Gain Servicing, 1 603-504-2024, [email protected], https://gainservicing.com/

SOURCE Gain Servicing