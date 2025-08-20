Gain Servicing Ranks No. 3615 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Our growth reflects the trust of our clients, the dedication of our team, and our mission to ensure injured victims can access the care they deserve," said Reid Zeising, CEO and founder of Gain Servicing. Post this

This marks Gain Servicing's sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, underscoring its sustained growth and continued leadership in transforming the personal injury ecosystem through technology-enabled services and solutions.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list once again is both humbling and motivating," said Reid Zeising, CEO and founder of Gain Servicing. "Our growth is a direct reflection of the trust our clients place in us, the dedication of our team, and our unwavering mission—to level the playing field with insurance companies and ensure injured victims have access to the quality medical care they deserve. We're proud to stand alongside other innovative companies making a meaningful impact in their industries and communities."

Gain Servicing delivers managed services and financial solutions to healthcare providers, personal injury attorneys, and plaintiffs nationwide. Its AI-enabled servicing platform streamlines the revenue cycle management process for complex claims, creating transparency, efficiency, and better outcomes for all stakeholders.

The Inc. 5000 recognition follows a year of continued innovation and expansion for Gain Servicing, including deepening its technology capabilities, expanding partnerships, and serving a growing network of over 15,000 law firm partners and 3,000 healthcare providers.

Complete results of the 2025 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and a searchable database by industry and region, are available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Gain Servicing

Gain Servicing is a specialized technology and solutions firm that simplifies revenue cycle management for complex personal injury claims. Combining AI-powered software with managed services, Gain connects healthcare providers, attorneys, and plaintiffs to reduce administrative friction and accelerate financial recovery. Gain serves as the trusted hub for personal injury stakeholders—bringing transparency, efficiency, and fairness to one of the most overlooked areas of healthcare and legal finance. Learn more at gainservicing.com.

