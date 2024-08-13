Gainesville Dentist Earns Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition from the Academy of General Dentistry

"Those who receive the Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition from AGD truly demonstrate leadership and embody the core principles and values of community service and a commitment to excellence in dentistry," stated AGD President Merlin Ohmer, DDS, MAGD. Post this

"Those who receive the Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition from AGD truly demonstrate leadership and embody the core principles and values of community service and a commitment to excellence in dentistry," stated AGD President Merlin Ohmer, DDS, MAGD. "To Dr. Feldman this award represents a commitment to learning, leadership, mentorship, and a pursuit of excellence in the field of dentistry."

A general dentist is the primary care provider for patients of all ages and is responsible for the diagnosis, treatment, management, and overall coordination of services related to patients' oral health needs.

Dr. Feldman graduated from the University of Florida College of Dentistry in 2014 and currently practices dentistry as the owner of Gainesville Dentistry Co. in Gainesville, Florida. Since its inception in 2005, only 511 of the AGD's 40,000 members have received the prestigious Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition. Dr. Feldman is one of the youngest dentists to ever achieve this distinction.

