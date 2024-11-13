Galanthus Partners Acquires ActiveG, Expanding GIS and Maximo Integration Capabilities

"We're thrilled to join forces with Galanthus, enabling us to reach new markets and help more organizations realize the value of integrated GIS and EAM data. Together, we look forward to innovating and enhancing asset visibility and operational efficiency." Post this

Renowned for its expertise, ActiveG enables organizations to leverage spatial intelligence to make better-informed decisions. By joining forces, Galanthus Partners will provide clients who use both IBM Maximo and ArcGIS with a seamless, more efficient experience for managing assets across geospatial and operational dimensions.

Andy Stewart and Danny King, ActiveG's leadership team and dedicated staff, will integrate into Galanthus Partners and play vital roles in advancing Maximo-ArcGIS solutions. Stewart expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We're thrilled to join forces with Galanthus, enabling us to reach new markets and help more organizations realize the value of integrated GIS and EAM data. Together, we look forward to innovating and enhancing asset visibility and operational efficiency."

Oliver Garthwaite, CEO of Galanthus Partners, added, "ActiveG's unique Maximo-ArcGIS integration capabilities perfectly align with our mission to provide world-class EAM solutions. We are delighted to welcome the exceptional ActiveG team and are excited to deliver greater asset insights and operational benefits to our clients across North America and beyond."

The acquisition of ActiveG significantly enhances Galanthus Partners' expertise in geospatial data, strengthening our ability to support organizations that rely on IBM Maximo and ArcGIS. This expanded service offering reinforces our commitment to delivering cutting-edge EAM solutions that drive operational performance and generate value across asset-intensive industries.

About ActiveG

Based near Phoenix, Arizona, ActiveG is a leading provider of GIS-integrated enterprise asset management solutions. For over two decades, ActiveG has delivered advanced software that bridges IBM Maximo® and Esri's ArcGIS, empowering organizations to enhance asset visibility and management through spatially informed insights. ActiveG serves clients in utilities, energy, and other asset-driven sectors, offering a trusted suite of tools for EAM and GIS synchronization.

https://www.activeg.com

About Galanthus Partners

Galanthus Partners, the parent company of BPD Zenith, Projetech, and InterPro Solutions, is committed to expanding its enterprise solutions portfolio through strategic acquisitions. By integrating industry-leading EAM and GIS capabilities, Galanthus Partners delivers innovative, high-quality solutions to asset-intensive industries worldwide, driving client success and fostering continuous advancement.

https://galanthuspartners.com

Media Contact

Joe Kelley, Galanthus Partners, 1 5135786040, [email protected]

