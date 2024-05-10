Galanthus Partners Completes Acquisition of InterPro Solutions

The addition of the EZMax™ Suite expands our portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled asset management solutions to our clients. Post this

"We are delighted to welcome InterPro Solutions into the Galanthus family," remarked Oliver Garthwaite, CEO at Galanthus. "The addition of the EZMax™ Suite expands our portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to delivering unparalleled asset management solutions to our clients. We are particularly impressed by the caliber of the InterPro Solutions team and are eager to leverage their expertise to propel our growth trajectory."

Galanthus Partners is an investment partnership seeking to acquire, operate and grow small to medium-sized companies. Galanthus offers a solution to business owners without a transition plan and those seeking to exit. Galanthus is committed to retaining and developing employees and offering business owners flexibility in terms of their future role, deal terms, and transitioning out of the business. To learn more about Galanthus, visit http://www.galanthuspartners.com.

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo™ – using native Maximo rules, permissions, and data stores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro's EZMax™ Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. To learn more about InterPro Solutions, visit https://interprosoft.com/

