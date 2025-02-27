Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground Theatrical Release on March 6: Anna Fishbeyn's Genre-Bending Feminist Sci-Fi Masterpiece

Acclaimed filmmaker Anna Fishbeyn's latest project, Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground, is set for a theatrical release on March 6 at the Laemmle Royal.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acclaimed filmmaker Anna Fishbeyn, known for her unique ability to blend humor, pain, and sharp cultural commentary, is set for a theatrical release of her highly anticipated new project, Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground, on March 6, 2025, at the Laemmle Royal. A genre-bending sci-fi film, Galaxy 360 is a fresh take on feminist storytelling, with a provocative narrative that challenges traditional gender roles and celebrates women's empowerment.

In Galaxy 360, Fishbeyn delivers a world where women hold the power, flipping the conventional sci-fi script. Set in a galaxy where men must navigate a society built to empower women, the film offers a cheeky yet insightful commentary on modern gender dynamics, all while delivering a funny, fantastical and fast-paced cinematic experience.

The film's bold fusion of sci-fi, comedy, and social commentary draws on the spirit of cult classics like Barbarella and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with Fishbeyn's signature wit at the forefront. As Anna Fishbeyn continues to push the boundaries of storytelling, Galaxy 360 marks a new evolution in her work—an audacious, visually striking film that delves into the complexities of gender dynamics, power, and desire, offering a thought-provoking lens on the shifting landscape of modern relationships.

Screening Details:

Theatrical Release at Laemmle Royal:

Date: March 6, 2025

Doors Open: 7:00 PM

Screening Start: 7:30 PM

Q&A Session: Immediately following the screening

Theatrical Run at Laemmle Glendale:

Dates: March 7 - March 13, 2025

Times: 12:00 PM & 10:00 PM

About Anna Fishbeyn:

Anna Fishbeyn is a New York-based actor, writer, director, and producer whose plays and films have earned recognition for their fearless approach to gender, identity, and social issues. Fishbeyn's theatrical and cinematic works include Sex in Mommyville, My Stubborn Tongue, Invisible Alice, and Happy Hour Feminism. Her live comedy-cabaret shows, with a recent debut of Anna After Dark at The Green Room 42, continue to push boundaries through song, dance, and witty, innovative storytelling. Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground is her latest endeavor, blending her trademark humor and cultural insight with a bold, feminist vision for the future.

About Galaxy 360:

Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground is a sci-fi feminist adventure film set in a universe where women rule the galaxy. The film follows a society where men must adapt to a world built to empower women, creating a unique and thought-provoking narrative. Imagine purple and pink futuristic landscapes, synthetic vodka, men in holographic bathing suits, women inventing swear words and weird hand gestures, and you get high-octane slap-stick comedy with a keen social commentary and a whole lot of sass. Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground is a cult classic in the making that serves up a new perspective on gender roles and the future of cinema.

