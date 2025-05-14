Galaxy 360 and Movement 360 Take Over LA with Live Male Beauty Pageant and Film Screening

"We're not here to politely ask for representation," says Fishbeyn. "We're building our own platform. We're creating our own galaxy." Post this

"This isn't just a film screening—it's a statement," says creator Anna Fishbeyn, the novelist, comedian, and media disruptor behind the entire Movement 360 universe. "We're not flipping the script. We're writing a whole new one—and in our version, women rule, men strut, and the future is fabulously fun."

Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground is a neon-lit sci-fi satire set in a world where women hold all the power, and men are the ones judged, objectified, and begging for commitment bracelets. Part Barbarella, part Rocky Horror, and entirely original, the film delivers biting social commentary through over-the-top costumes, laugh-out-loud satire, and a deeply cheeky sense of empowerment.

He's Got The Look is the live-action embodiment of the film's world: a theatrical male beauty pageant judged by futuristic women with zero chill and even less patience for mediocrity. It's part cabaret, part social experiment, and fully immersive.

The event also marks the official launch of Movement 360, a genre-bending entertainment platform designed to be the new Netflix for women. Founded by Anna Fishbeyn, Movement 360 blends sci-fi, satire, and bold storytelling to create a media universe that centers female power, imagination, and joy.

From AI-animated queens to comedy series, cabaret specials, feminist bootcamps, and reality shows where men are judged on emotional intelligence, Movement 360 is reshaping what female-centered entertainment looks and feels like.

"We're not here to politely ask for representation," says Fishbeyn. "We're building our own platform. We're creating our own galaxy."

Event Details at the Gardena Cinema

JUNE 14: He's Got The Look: Not-Yet-Daddies + Galaxy 360 Screening Spectacle

8:00–9:00 PM – He's Got The Look Male Beauty Live Show: Not-Yet-Daddies

Get ready for the glow-up of the century as these not-yet-daddies compete in the galaxy's most absurd beauty contest—judged by futuristic queens, of course.

9:00–10:30 PM – Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground Screening

10:30–11:00 PM – Live Q&A with creator Anna Fishbeyn + surprise guest judges and the cast

JUNE 15: He's Got The Look: DILFs + Galaxy 360 Screening Spectacle

8:00–9:00 PM – He's Got The Look Male Beauty Live Show: DILFs

The dads have arrived—and this time, it's personal. Who will be crowned the King of the Galaxy?

9:00–10:30 PM – Galaxy 360: A Woman's Playground Screening

10:30–11:00 PM – Live Q&A with the cast and crew

