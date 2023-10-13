Galaxy Theatres elevates movie experience with Christie RGB pure laser cinema projectors in select auditoriums

We have had a successful 25-year partnership with Christie, ensuring a first-class presentation for our guests. It was only natural to collaborate again, this time for their latest laser digital projectors. Tweet this

The DFX auditoriums boast immersive sound systems, expansive wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling screens, and plush power lounge chair recliners. To complete this luxury cinematic experience, Christie CP4430-RGB pure laser cinema projectors, featuring Real|Laser™ illumination, have recently been installed by Southern California Cinetech Services in the DFX auditoriums located at Galaxy Theatres Cannery in Nevada and Gig Harbor and Monroe in Washington.

Griesi emphasizes the choice of Christie solutions, stating, "We selected Christie because of their top-of-the-line projectors, delivering exceptional brightness for unparalleled presentations, along with the best warranty. We have had a successful 25-year partnership with Christie, ensuring a first-class presentation for our guests. It was only natural to collaborate again, this time for their latest laser digital projectors."

"We're thrilled that Galaxy Theatres has continued to place their trust in Christie to help them deliver a premium moviegoing experience for their guests through a self-branded large format DFX experience." says Jason Jacobson, account manager, Cinema, at Christie. "Christie has been in the cinema business for over 65 years, and we echo Galaxy's passion and commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for guests."

Christie's RGB pure laser cinema projectors, featuring Real|Laser™ illumination technology, reduce energy costs by converting more lumens per watt and long-lasting light sources provide more than 50,000 hours of DCI-specified on-screen brightness. With the most expansive color gamut of any projection technology – delivering greater than 95% of the Rec. 2020 color space – and superior contrast ratio, visuals are more vibrant, and every detail is clearer than ever to enable the ultimate visually immersive experiences on a PLF screen

