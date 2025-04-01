Galen Mental Health Announces Rebrand to Sero Mental Health

"With this rebrand, we're not just changing our name; we're reaffirming our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-first mental health care," said Kristen Scheel, CEO of Sero Mental Health. Post this

"With this rebrand, we're not just changing our name; we're reaffirming our commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-first mental health care," said Kristen Scheel, CEO of Sero Mental Health. "Sero represents a brighter, more inclusive future in mental health treatment, where individuals receive the personalized support they need to thrive throughout the continuum of care and beyond. Our goal is to make mental health care more accessible, personalized, and stigma-free. With Sero Mental Health, we are building a future where mental wellness is a priority, and individuals feel empowered to seek the support they need without barriers."

Sero Mental Health's thirty locations will continue to offer a wide range of evidence-based treatments through various levels of care, including residential treatment, partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs, and outpatient services. Each location remains dedicated to providing exceptional clinical care, integrating innovative approaches, and expanding community outreach efforts. The organization, which spans seven states, also plans to enhance collaborations with health care providers, employers, and community organizations to create a more seamless continuum of care.

"I'm proud to be part of the rebrand to Sero Mental Health, where our exceptional psychiatric and clinical teams remain united in our commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative, and personalized care. This transformation reflects our dedication to advancing mental health treatment, fostering stronger community connections, and ensuring every individual receives the compassionate support they deserve," says Kimberly Dennis, MD, CEDS, Chief Medical Officer of Sero.

The transition to Sero Mental Health is effective immediately, with updates reflected across the organization's website, branding, and communications. Current patients can expect the same trusted level of care from their providers, now under a new name that better represents the organization's mission and values.

