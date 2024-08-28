Galena's Premier Resort Unveils Cutting Edge Wellness Programs for Corporate Meetings and Events

"Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa is redefining the corporate event experience by integrating wellness into every aspect of our group programming," said Colin Sanderson, Director of Sales and Marketing. Post this

Recognizing this trend, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa's new Integrative Group Wellness Programming addresses these needs by offering tailored wellness programs for groups of six or more. Utilizing both indoor and outdoor venues, including unique spaces like the Wellness Studio, Point Patio, and the resort's championship golf courses, Eagle Ridge is setting a new standard for corporate wellness experiences. These programs are designed to promote relaxation, connection, and increased productivity.

Stonedrift Spa's Director, Abbi Porter, emphasizes that the new offerings are about "elevating traditional corporate retreats by providing transformative wellness activities that enhance both well-being and team performance." With Stonedrift Spa at its core, the resort offers a wide range of programs that promote mindfulness, stress relief, and overall group harmony.

Key Features of the Integrative Group Wellness Programming include:

Group Sound Bath Sessions: Participants can experience profound relaxation through therapeutic sound vibrations, promoting a collective sense of peace and harmony.

Guided Walking, Hiking, and Nature Tours: Groups can explore the resort's expansive 6,800 acres with guided tours that highlight the natural beauty and rich history of The Galena Territory, fostering team bonding in the great outdoors.

Group Yoga, Fitness, and Stretch Sessions: From traditional yoga classes to night yoga for winding down after meetings, customized fitness sessions, and guided stretch routines, these programs cater to all skill levels and group needs.

Mindfulness and Meditation Workshops: Teams can engage in guided mindfulness and meditation sessions that focus on mental clarity, relaxation, and stress reduction—essential tools for navigating both meetings and daily life.

Self-Guided Facial Classes: Groups can enjoy self-pampering with expert-led facial care classes, offering personalized skincare instruction.

Group Aromatherapy and Hydrotherapy Sessions: Participants can experience the rejuvenating benefits of essential oils in group aromatherapy sessions, or indulge in hydrotherapy treatments for relaxation and mental clarity.

Group Hair & Makeup Classes + Pedicures & Manicures: Groups can enhance their grooming skills with expert tips and techniques through focused hair and makeup classes, followed by group manicures and pedicures for a polished and refreshed look.

Versatile Wellness Venues: Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa offers a variety of indoor and outdoor wellness venues, including Stonedrift Spa, the Wellness Studio, golf courses, and Point Patio, allowing for unique and memorable group wellness experiences.

Led by certified wellness professionals, including sound healing specialists and fitness coaches, Eagle Ridge Resort & Spa ensures that every wellness program is crafted with expertise and care, offering a transformative experience for groups looking to combine productivity with relaxation.

For planners looking for more information on booking a corporate outing, retreat or team-building event with the Integrative Group Wellness Programming, visit http://www.eagleridge.com.

