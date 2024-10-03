Galerie Shibumi Opens Permanent Chinatown New York Space With Bold Inaugural Exhibition "THE RED SHOW"

Galerie Shibumi is proud to present a vibrant collection of works from artists who are pushing boundaries and rewriting narratives. The gallery's mission is clear: to champion creative expression from voices that are too often unheard and underrepresented. Post this

The Red Show draws on the powerful cultural symbolism of the color red, deeply rooted in Chinatown's rich heritage, representing prosperity, energy, and transformation. At the same time, red is a statement color dominating fashion trends this season, setting the tone for Galerie Shibumi's fresh approach—where art meets style in a fierce and provocative dialogue.

Galerie Shibumi is proud to present a vibrant collection of works from artists who are pushing boundaries and rewriting narratives. The gallery's mission is clear: to champion creative expression from voices that are too often unheard and underrepresented.

Featured in The Red Show is Brooklyn-based artist Hill Spriggins, whose soulful and intimate paintings explore themes of humanity, love, and community. Originally from New Orleans, Spriggins draws on her experiences as a Black queer woman, infusing her work with the raw emotion of everyday life. Her art, which echoes the spirit of Alice Neel and Nan Goldin, serves as both a celebration and a powerful archive of the people and stories she encounters.

Joining Spriggins is Nicholas Cordeiro, a New York-based artist whose oil paintings, often laced with unconventional materials like coffee, navigate the tension between destruction and creation. His deeply personal work is shaped by the trauma of surviving a childhood house fire and explores resilience, memory, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.

Also taking center stage is Catie Cook, an MFA candidate at Washington University in St. Louis, whose Southern roots influence her provocative exploration of gender performance and societal expectations. Cook's art, steeped in symbols like beauty pageants and 1950s Hollywood glamour, critiques the performative nature of femininity while questioning the pressure to project perfection.

Together, these dynamic artists—alongside a curated group of emerging and established talents—are set to ignite conversations about identity, culture, and transformation through the lens of the color red.

Don't miss the chance to be part of this groundbreaking moment!

EVENT DETAILS

Opening Reception: Friday, October 4, 2024, from 6 to 8 PM

Exhibition Dates: October 5 – October 20, 2024

Location: Galerie Shibumi, 13 Market Street, Manhattan, Chinatown

Gallery Hours: Monday – Sunday, 2 PM – 6 PM

Featured Artists: Anna Collevecchio, Anna Fleury, William Gwin, Carla Lobmier, Catie Cook, Cameron Smith, Cheryl Gross, Christl Stringer, Christopher Hart Chambers, Curtis Frank, Emet Sonsa, George Bezani, Hill Spriggins, Ira Oksman, Isabelle Heldenfels, Jade To, Joy Chen, Katherine Fu, Kevin O'Hara, Laurel Lueders, Olivia Beens, Mark Crawford, Maxwell Hoffman, Megan Lee, Nicholas Cordeiro, Nickolas Roblee Strauss, Nyzere Dillon, Reagan Fitzgerald, Reba Kittredge Tyson, Samantha T. Franklin, Sara Shlasko, Sophia Meng, Susan Schiffman

For more information, contact Galerie Shibumi:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (804) 517-2881

About Galerie Shibumi

Galerie Shibumi is a contemporary art gallery located in the heart of Manhattan's Chinatown. The gallery is dedicated to showcasing the work of artists from non-traditional and underrepresented backgrounds, celebrating the intersections of art, fashion, and design. Through bold, thought-provoking exhibitions, Galerie Shibumi fosters creative dialogue and brings fresh voices to the forefront of the art world.

Media Contact

Brooke Greenwald, Galerie Shibumi, 1 2403707036, [email protected], www.galerieshibumi.com

SOURCE Galerie Shibumi