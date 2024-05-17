Galfand Berger LLP Attorneys Selected to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

Galfand Berger LLP is honored to announce that eight of the firm's attorneys have been selected to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists: Debra Jensen, Richard Jurewicz, Michael Malvey, Gabriela Raful, Bradley Smith, Farhan Ali, Norman Weinstein, and Brooke Elmi.

READING, Pa., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Galfand Berger LLP is honored to announce that eight of the firm's attorneys have been selected to the 2024 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists: Debra Jensen, Richard Jurewicz, Michael Malvey, Gabriela Raful, Bradley Smith, Farhan Ali, Brooke Elmi, and Norman Weinstein.

Richard M. Jurewicz, Esq. is an exceptionally skilled personal injury lawyer, handling catastrophic injury, products liability, construction accident, and auto accident cases, as well as other complex legal matters. Rick has successfully recovered over 40 multi-million-dollar settlements and verdicts, totaling over $250 million. He is board-certified in Civil Trial Law and Advocacy by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and one of only 100 Pennsylvania attorneys inducted into the Outstanding Lawyers of America. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list every year since 2004.

Michael Malvey, Esq. has obtained nearly $100 million in verdicts or settlements in over 500 personal injury cases involving vehicle accidents, premises liability, construction accidents, and medical malpractice. Mike is bilingual and chairs the Board of Directors for Esperanza Immigration Legal Services, helping immigrants and their families throughout Philadelphia. He recently achieved a rare unanimous opinion by the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, ultimately expanding injured individuals' rights throughout the Commonwealth. Dedicated to public service, he is a volunteer Arbitrator and Judge Pro Tempore for the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, provides pro bono services for the Legal Clinic for the Disabled, and oversees the firm's annual food drive. Previously named to the Rising Stars list over 10 times, this is Mike's first year being selected to the Super Lawyers list.

Gabriela Raful, Esq. handles Workers' Compensation, products liability, Social Security disability cases, and more, successfully recovering millions of dollars for her injured clients. Gabriela is the Immediate Past President of the Berks County Bar Association, becoming the youngest and first racial minority and naturalized citizen to be elected. She was one of only 11 statewide attorneys and the first Berks County attorney to be selected by the Pennsylvania Bar Association for its Leadership Institute Class. She is the recipient of the Pennsylvania Bar Association "Pro Bono Award" for volunteer legal services to disadvantaged and indigent individuals. Gabriela has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2021.

Bradley Smith, Esq. is a personal injury lawyer who represents clients in products liability, medical malpractice, construction accidents, and other injury-related cases, securing over $40 million for his clients. Brad writes extensively on products liability law and injured workers' rights, winning the Pennsylvania Bar Association's Workers' Compensation Centennial Essay contest on the mental disabilities caused by mental stress in the workplace. He serves on the Civil Litigation Council for the Pennsylvania Bar Association and as the Council's Newsletter Editor-in-Chief. He has been selected to the Rising Stars list each year since 2018.

Farhan Ali, Esq. is an outstanding personal injury lawyer who handles a variety of complex legal matters, including premises liability and car accident cases. Since he joined Galfand Berger LLP in 2016, he has worked on over 100 cases and secured $10 million in settlements and verdicts for his injured clients. Multilingual, Farhan serves as Vice President of the Board of Directors for HIAS Pennsylvania, providing immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers with legal, resettlement, and support services. This is Farhan's second time being named to the Rising Stars list.

Brooke J. Elmi, Esq. handles products liability, premises liability, dog bite, construction accident, car accident, and other personal injury cases at the firm. Brooke is bilingual in Spanish and represents many international clients from diverse backgrounds and communities. In 2022, Brooke presented a compelling case before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania in the Merino v. Repak, B.V. case. This led to a favorable ruling, establishing that a foreign product manufacturer could be held liable under Pennsylvania's jurisdiction in a products liability lawsuit stemming from a workplace incident. This is her first year selected to the Rising Stars list.

Norman J. Weinstein, Esq. is a skilled Workers' Compensation and Social Security law attorney with over 40 years of experience. He is the recipient of the Citation from City Council, City of Philadelphia for his dedication and advocacy for injured workers and has been named one of Philadelphia's Top-Rated Lawyers. Norman has also been included in PhillyLabor's Who's Who in Injury and the Injured Workers Advocacy list. He currently serves on the Health Care Improvement Foundation Board and is the recipient of the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association Community Service Award. He has been selected to the Super Lawyers list each year since 2005.

Super Lawyers uses a thorough selection process that includes peer recognition, professional accomplishments, and independent research. Attorneys are evaluated based on their court performance, pro bono work, and other professional accolades. This process includes nominations from colleagues and fellow attorneys practicing law within the state.

Since 1947, Galfand Berger LLP has been championing the rights of injured workers, consumers, and individuals. Call 800-222-USWA (8792) to arrange a free consultation or visit www.galfandberger.com. With offices in Philadelphia, Bethlehem, Lancaster, and Reading, Pennsylvania, the firm assists clients across Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Media Contact

Wayne Hamilton, Galfand Berger LLP, 1 610-376-1696, [email protected], https://www.galfandberger.com/

SOURCE Galfand Berger LLP