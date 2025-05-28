Galil Mountain Winery Announces U.S. Launch of Aviv Line

"We created Aviv for those looking to discover and enjoy wine without pretense." Post this

Building on Galil Mountain Winery's reputation of producing sustainable, high-quality wines, the Aviv collection serves as an entry point into the winery's broader portfolio. Designed for effortless enjoyment, Aviv's fruit-forward and easy-drinking style of red, white, and rosé wines makes it a perfect choice for those new to wine or looking for a casual, unpretentious option. Aviv embodies the essence of the region's unique terroir and vibrant viticultural heritage, representing a fresh and youthful expression of the winery's celebrated vineyards. Nestled in the Upper Galilee Mountains at elevations exceeding 3,300 feet, Galil Mountain Winery benefits from volcanic soils, Mediterranean sunshine, and a climate ideal for producing high-quality expressive wines. The Aviv series provides an opportunity for wine lovers to discover Israel's thriving wine scene—one that consistently over-delivers in quality and value.

As consumer preferences shift, industry reports show rising demand for wines from emerging regions, and Israeli wines are increasingly capturing attention for their quality, versatility, and value. Yarden Wine Imports reported record annual sales growth for 2024, with both case volume and gross sales increasing by over 40%. Galil Mountain Winery saw particularly strong momentum, with case volume up 90% and sales revenue increasing by 60%. The launch of Aviv builds on this success, offering an inviting, high-quality introduction to Israeli wine for new consumers while reinforcing the winery's commitment to sustainability. Galil Mountain Winery was the first in Israel to receive accredited certification under the LODI Rules sustainable winegrowing program, further solidifying its role as a leader in modern Israeli winemaking.

Exclusively imported by Yarden Wine Imports, the Aviv series of wines will be available at select retailers and restaurants nationwide starting Spring 2025 for a suggested retail price of $15-$17 per 750-ml bottle.

Introducing Galil Aviv:

Aviv Rosé – A dry rosé with a delicate pink hue, aromatic fruit notes, and a refreshing finish. Ideal as an aperitif or alongside mezze and casual dining (100% Syrah).

Aviv White – A lively blend of Viognier and Sauvignon Blanc, delivering vibrant fruit flavors balanced by delicate acidity. Perfect for pairing with fish, salads, or sipping on its own (60% Viognier, 40% Sauvignon Blanc).

Aviv Red – Aromatic and expressive, featuring notes of citrus blossom, ripe peach, and nectarine. Smooth and fragrant, it complements chicken, pasta, and meat dishes (45% Cabernet Sauvignon, 45% Syrah, 10% Petit Verdot).

About Yarden Wine Imports

Yarden Wine Imports encompasses Golan Heights Winery and Galil Mountain Winery, located in the Golan Heights and Galilee regions of Israel. Golan Heights Winery is considered Israel's leading winery in quality, technological innovation, and new variety development. Its portfolio includes the leading brands of Yarden, Gilgal, and Mount Hermon. Founded in 1983, Golan Heights Winery has played a significant role in developing and nurturing Israel's current wine culture, altering the way Israeli wines are perceived worldwide, and firmly placing Israel on the world wine stage. Established as a joint venture in 2000 by Golan Heights Winery and Kibbutz Yiron, Galil Mountain Winery unites the best of tradition and technology. Located in the Upper Galilee Mountain range, one of Israel's best winegrowing areas, the winery is revitalizing a rich winemaking history that extends over 2,000 years, currently focused on sustainability. Connect with the Yarden team in the U.S. and follow us on social @yardenwinesisrael.

