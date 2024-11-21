Galina Ozgur Elevated to General Partner at H/L Ventures, Recognized for Over a Decade of Exceptional Contributions to Founder Success

Galina Ozgur's promotion highlights her pioneering efforts and dedication to driving founder success and diversity in venture capital at H/L Ventures and CityRock Venture Partners.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H/L Ventures, a leading early-stage VC firm focused on investing at the intersection of growth, impact, and diversity, is proud to announce the promotion of Galina Ozgur to General Partner at CityRock Venture Partners and Managing Director at H/L Ventures. Since joining the firm in 2020 as Vice President of Platform, Galina has significantly influenced the firm's strategic direction and operational excellence. Galina broke new ground for platform professionals in the venture industry, where investment and platform functions are often siloed, upon being named to the firm's Investment Committee in 2020.

Since that time, Galina has continued to epitomize where the venture capital industry is going. She is deeply involved in the sourcing and investment process across H/L Ventures and CityRock Venture Partners' funds, while bringing a strong lens of actively adding value to the portfolio companies. Galina is a pioneer in the platform role in venture, having helped build some of the world's most helpful, engaged, and active programs to support entrepreneurs. As a deep believer in the concept that good, high-growth businesses can also make a positive difference for people and the planet, she recognizes the vital role that underrepresented founders and teams play in the innovation economy. Throughout her tenure at H/L Ventures, Galina has embodied the firm's core values, particularly the pillar of daily active engagement. Her dedication to engaging with portfolio companies on a nearly daily basis has fortified H/L's reputation for hands-on support and has fostered a thriving community of founders, experts, and partners.

"Galina's deep expertise and extensive network are always at the service of our portfolio companies," noted H/L co-founder, Chairman, and CEO Eric Hatzimemos. "Our original insight at H/L was that active engagement would help us assist founders more effectively and ultimately create stronger businesses and better outcomes. Galina is a crucial leader in realizing that vision every day."

Galina maintains virtually daily communication with the founders of H/L's approximately fifty portfolio companies, supporting teams through their growth journeys. Galina also spearheaded the launch of H/L Ventures' Managed Services practice, starting with Executive Search and Brand Strategy, leading to several successful portfolio company rebrands and key executive placements since inception. Additionally, Galina has been instrumental in building out H/L's product stack, enabling the firm to execute its unique hands-on methodology with portfolio companies seamlessly.

Galina's career spans over a decade in the venture ecosystem, where she has championed entrepreneurship and innovation for a wide range of companies and portfolios. Her collaborations with notable organizations such as Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator (ERA), Grand Central Tech, 500 Global, and the World Bank highlight her commitment to advancing the startup community. Moreover, Galina has been a staunch advocate for the empowerment of women in entrepreneurship and venture capital. She was recently admitted to the prestigious AllRaise VC Partner cohort of senior female venture capitalists with the aim of improving access to the best deals, providing mentorship and relationship-building within the ecosystem. In 2022, Galina was also recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 Rising Stars in Venture by the Venture Capital Journal.

"Our firm is part of a movement in VC," said Oliver Libby, co-founding Managing Partner of the firm. "Good underwriting is only the beginning of the story in consistently building strong, impactful companies. Galina Ozgur has distinguished herself as a global leader in what happens next: working tirelessly with portfolio companies and entrepreneurs. Her dedication to founders – at all hours, facing any challenge, in any situation – is legendary. Her partnership at our firm is deeply deserved, but it is indeed more than a recognition of good work. It is part of our firm's mission to building a different kind of venture firm: one in which Galina will continue to play an ever more crucial role."

"I firmly believe that, with the right support delivered at pivotal moments, more founders can build great companies and teams, which will ultimately drive better fund performance," said Ms. Ozgur. "At H/L, our commitment to active engagement and our focus on impact-driven, mission-aligned startups is purposefully designed to unlock tremendous potential value for our investors and the broader ecosystem. I'm honored to take on this new role and continue propelling our vision forward."

About H/L Ventures

Hatzimemos / Libby Holdings LLC, ("H/L Ventures") and its CityRock family of venture funds, strives to help founders build inspiring, valuable companies from inception to exit. Founded in 2009, H/L Ventures began its history as one of the first modern venture studios, and certainly among the earliest company-building firms focused on start-ups at the nexus of growth, impact, and diversity. H/L Ventures is specifically designed to deliver consistently on Daily Active Engagement with its portfolio companies, providing an unparalleled ecosystem of resources to entrepreneurs throughout their journey. For more info visit www.h-l.vc.

