Gallantry Global Logistics LLC Achieves SBA Certification as a Veteran-Owned and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business

COPPELL, Texas, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gallantry Global Logistics LLC is proud to announce its official certification by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as a Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). With this designation, the company is now eligible for federal contracting opportunities specifically set aside for VOSB and SDVOSB-certified businesses.

This certification, effective as of March 11, 2025, also ensures that Gallantry Global Logistics LLC is identified as a verified VOSB and SDVOSB program participant in the Dynamic Small Business Search (DSBS) database. This recognition further strengthens the company's ability to serve government agencies and prime contractors seeking reliable logistics solutions while supporting veteran-owned enterprises.

"We are honored to receive this certification from the SBA, as it reflects both our commitment to excellence and our dedication to serving our country beyond our military service," said John Wayne Walding, Founder & CEO of Gallantry Global Logistics LLC. "This milestone enhances our ability to contribute to critical supply chain and logistics needs while fostering partnerships with organizations that prioritize working with veteran-owned businesses."

About Gallantry Global Logistics

Gallantry Global Logistics is a dual-certified, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Minority-Owned third-party logistics provider specializing in high-stakes supply chain solutions and mission-critical shipments. Since 2017, we've built a reputation for precision, reliability, and solving complex logistical challenges—because failure is not an option.

Our mission goes beyond logistics. We are committed to providing elite career opportunities for Veterans and First Responders, empowering them to apply their skills, leadership, and problem-solving abilities in a new arena. Founded by John Wayne Walding, a U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Iraq War hero, Gallantry was built to create the next mission for those who have served. https://www.gallantrylogistics.com

