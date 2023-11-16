Gallery of 3D Illusions on 155-Foot Wide LED Screen WOW Attendees at AV Event

Render Impact Uses the Largest LED Volume in the U.S. to Take Viewers on a Captivating Visual Journey with 13 Forced Perspective 3D Illusions

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Render Impact is proud to announce that they were selected as finalists for the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) DIZZIE Awards for their project "Windows into Other Worlds", which was featured at the Sixteen:Nine + AVIXA mixer held at the Vu Studios in Orlando as part of InfoComm 2023. The LED Volume at Vu Studios is the largest in the U.S. at 155-feet wide by 26-feet high and includes a ceiling display. The LED screen is over 18,000 pixels wide and 3,000 pixels high. Render Impact was given two minutes on a blank canvas with the creative freedom to show off their skillset without direction, client oversight or a storyboard to adhere to. The team had a tight eight week timeline to produce, test, revise, render final full resolution ProRes Files, and ensure everything was ingested properly into the Vu Studio Media System.

After considering a number of full-screen options during their blue sky phase, Render Impact ultimately chose to create an art gallery-style, immersive forced perspective experience with 13 different 3D illusions they named "Windows into Other Worlds". Render Impact identified the following concepts as the pieces that would make up the art gallery:

Mountainside Waterfall

Futuristic Spaceship

Living Art using Edvard Munch's Scream

Scream Living Plant Walls - Rainforest and Desert

Peeking Giraffe

Alien Landscape

3D Saltwater Aquarium

Abstract Soft Body Orbs

Jackpot Win

Golden Hour Sailboat and Hot Air Balloons

Anamorphic Logo Animation

Sponsor Logo Art Gallery

Simulated Stucco Wall Environment

When assembling the gallery show, Render Impact chose individual concepts that were unique from one another while also maintaining an overall sense of unity. The cohesive design guided viewer's eyes across the 155-foot wide LED screen and WOW'd them with 3D illusions as each new window opened to reveal a new and unexpected scene. Just as one window closed and disappeared into the stucco wall design, another one opened with yet another compelling illusion. Render Impact is thrilled that they created a truly immersive visual experience worthy of being nominated as finalists for the Digital Signage Experience DIZZIE Awards.

Render Impact is a multimedia studio specializing in high impact content development for large LED screens, video walls and unique digital signage. Using CGI, VFX, 3D animation and motion graphics, they bring screens to life and create captivating visual experiences. Render Impact has nearly 20 years of experience creating dynamic, WOW-factor content for corporate environments, live events, activations, trade shows, product launches, retail, hospitality, entertainment and virtual production studios utilizing LED volumes. Learn more at https://renderimpact.com/

