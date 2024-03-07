Game-Changing Tour Announced: Black Womenpreneur Unveils S3 Strategy for Entrepreneurs

Empowering Visionaries: Bridgette Moody Leads Nationwide Tour to Transform Dreams into Reality

DALLAS, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Bridgette Moody, a visionary black woman entrepreneur and author, is thrilled to announce the upcoming dates for the highly anticipated Pen2Paper Tour.

This nationwide event is dedicated to empowering individuals to bring their visions to life through the simple yet profound act of writing. Bridgette Moody's tour will span several key cities across the United States, offering a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and visionaries to harness the power of their ideas by putting pen to paper.

Tour Dates and Locations:

Atlanta, GA : April 27, 2024

: Hampton Roads, VA : May 4, 2024

: Las Vegas, NV : May 29-30, 2024

: San Bernardino, CA : August 3, 2024

: Portland, OR : September 7, 2024

: Houston, TX : September 21, 2024

Additionally, the annual Pen2Paper conference is confirmed for November 1-2, 2024, promising to culminate this transformative journey.

The Pen2Paper Tour is more than just an event; it's a movement led by Bridgette Moody to challenge societal norms and empower individuals worldwide. By facilitating workshops that guide participants in structuring their thoughts and ideas, Bridgette provides the foundation necessary for action and implementation. This tour is designed to equip entrepreneurs with the tools and confidence to pursue their visions relentlessly.

"Putting pen to paper is a powerful step toward realization," says Pen2Paper founder Bridgette Moody. "It's about making the intangible tangible, and through the Pen2Paper Tour, we aim to inspire and equip individuals to transform their visions into reality."

Attendees can expect an immersive experience with interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and inspirational talks from Bridgette Moody and other esteemed speakers, including Kevin D. Williams, Danni White, Elaine Ellison, and Wendy Williams. The tour promises to catalyze change, encouraging participants to take the first step toward their dreams.

For more information on the Pen2Paper Tour, including ticketing details and additional tour dates, please visit https://www.bridgettemoody.com/tour.

For additional information on the benefits you will receive from attending one of these tour dates, sign up for the webinar: https://forms.wix.com/f/7167376929236976113

About Bridgette Moody: Bridgette Moody is a black woman business owner and author known for her innovative approach to entrepreneurship and empowerment. With a passion for helping others achieve their full potential, Bridgette has dedicated her career to inspiring and equipping individuals to realize their visions.

For media inquiries or sponsorship opportunities for this tour, please email [email protected].

