Game Face Launches Industry-First Sales & Service University™ Training Resource for Building and Maintaining High-Performing Sales and Service Teams

"The Sales & Service University will enable organizations of all types to enhance the productivity of their customer-facing human capital to achieve unprecedented sales and service results." - Rob Cornilles, Founder & CEO Post this

In conjunction with this launch, Game Face is also pleased to announce the start of its proprietary Game Face Sales Skills Assessment™ which measures real-world sales skills that correlate with long-term sales success. This unique, scientifically validated instrument enables Game Face to identify critical skills gaps for its clients and recommend targeted areas for training and development that will achieve the greatest business impact.

"The launch of the Sales & Service University represents one of the most significant and exciting developments in the 28-year history of our company," said Game Face Founder & CEO Rob Cornilles. "This new resource enables Game Face to exponentially expand its #1 training system to sales and service teams nationally and internationally. As corporate demand—both from employers and employees—for skills-based employee training continues to accelerate, the Sales & Service University will enable organizations of all types to enhance the productivity of their customer-facing human capital to achieve unprecedented sales and service results."

Asher Cameron, Executive Vice President added, "For nearly three decades, corporate sales leaders have partnered with Game Face to transform their sales organizations through the industry's leading sales methodology, the Sales Game Changer System™. The innovative Sales & Service University maximizes the power of this System to deliver the training and tools needed to build and manage a highly skilled, high-achieving sales and service team that accelerates sales growth and client retention in any industry or market."

About Game Face Inc.

Game Face is the premier corporate sales and service training company in the United States. Since its launch in 1995, Game Face has trained tens of thousands of sales and service professionals to achieve over $50 billion in sales in professional sports & entertainment, software, medical device, consumer products, manufacturing, professional services, and a host of other industries.

Media Contact

Asher Cameron, Game Face Inc., 1 385-501-0335, [email protected], www.gamefaceinc.com

SOURCE Game Face Inc.