Game Learning Announces Math Snacks Educational Video Games are Now Available on Gaming Platform

"Math Snacks have been conclusively proven to improve learning. Game Learning is thrilled to provide the platform for these outstanding games to reach a wider audience," Massman said.

Game Learning provides and powers thousands of digital learning games and simulations. Games on the Game Learning platform align with hundreds of learning objectives and 1,000+ learning standards. Games and simulations supplement traditional teaching in the subjects of Math, History, ELA, and Science.

Math Snacks are games that convey math in creative, visual, and applied ways. Mathematics educators, mathematicians, learning specialists, and game developers collaborated to develop and test materials and conduct integrated research activities, professional development of teachers, and investigation into the impact on learners.

Math Snacks is a multidisciplinary research and development project of New Mexico State University (NMSU), originally envisioned by NMSU professors Dr. Karin Wiburg and Dr. Barbara Chamberlin with additional direction by Dr. Karen Trujillo and Dr. Ted Stanford. The team collaborated on research over several years of the developed games, animations and learning tools, and all products were created by NMSU's Learning Games Lab.

Chamberlin, director of the Learning Games Lab, says "Players love these games, and our research shows the games transform learners and they can also change how teachers use games in math instruction. We're delighted to see the games reach more classrooms around the world, and we know this partnership will help more students gain confidence and ability in math."

"Moving the scholarly and creative works of NMSU researchers out for broader dissemination, and societal and economic good is at the heart of Arrowhead's mission," says Patricia Knighten of Arrowhead Center's Office of Innovation Commercialization. "Our new partnership with Game Learning, LLC is an exciting move towards realizing this vision."

The addition of Math Snacks to the Game Learning engine is one of several recent partnerships leading to the addition of more than 1,000 new games available on the educational platform.

About Game Learning

Game Learning is a leading EdTech company founded in 2017 that develops and distributes online learning games for K-12 students. Game Learning games meet over 1,000 unique Educational Standards and exceed 500 Learning Objectives. www.gamelearning.co

About Math Snacks

NMSU Researchers have demonstrated increase in math knowledge and capacity of students who play Math Snacks, as well as positive changes in the way math teachers who use the games teach math. The entire suite includes six animations, eight games and three apps, all with supplemental teaching tools, More information available at mathsnacks.com/research. Math Snacks materials were developed with support from the National Science Foundation (0918794 and 1503507). Some materials were originally prototyped or discussed as part of a cooperative agreement from the U.S. Department of Education (U295A050004).

About Arrowhead Center, Inc.

Arrowhead Center, Inc. is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to advancing New Mexico State University's economic development mission. Activities undertaken through Arrowhead Center, Inc. include protection and management of intellectual property developed at NMSU, along with activities to commercialize these discoveries and innovations to broader commercial markets. The corporation reports to a Board of Directors – dedicated individuals representing academic and industry sectors who are committed to seeing the organization thrive and realizing the potential of NMSU's research products to positively impact wide groups of beneficiaries.

Media Contact

Matt Massman, Game Learning, 1 3109252648, [email protected], www.gamelearning.co

