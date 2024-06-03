Game On For Summer: Yogurtland and PAC-MAN™ Power Up for Epic Partnership

Guests can enjoy summer flavors inspired by PAC-MAN™ as well as limited-edition toppings and memorabilia at participating locations nationwide

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, today announced an exclusive power-packed partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. for a promotion featuring the iconic video game brand PAC-MAN™. The summer-long collaboration features limited-edition flavors such as CHERRY Chomp Sorbet, Pineapple POWER-UP Sorbet, along with nostalgic-inspired gummy toppings and more – available at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide while supplies last.

Froyo fans and gamer enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in Yogurtland's all-new flavor CHERRY Chomp Sorbet, inspired by the legendary arcade character's unstoppable chomping. The refreshing sorbet offers a burst of citrus that complements the sweetness of cherries. Additionally, Pineapple POWER-UP Sorbet is a vibrant mix of sweet mango and tangy pineapple, and is ideal for cooling off during the summer heat. For a limited time, guests can top their treats with game-inspired gummies, including yellow Gummy PAC-MAN and Gummy Cherries, while supplies last.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the creators of PAC-MAN, one of the most iconic games in the world. This partnership is a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, bringing together the playful spirit of PAC-MAN and our refreshing sorbets for summer," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. "This collaboration isn't just about merging flavors and fun; it's about creating moments of joy that resonate with fans of all ages."

Guests can collect exclusive vibrant-colored spoons such as Yellow PAC-MAN, Red Ghost Blinky and Blue Ghost Inky. Additionally, there are two unique printed cup designs: one features PAC-MAN eating a cherry, and the other shows the character enjoying a swirl of froyo.

"We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with Yogurtland, bringing PAC-MAN to life in a deliciously fun partnership," said Susan Tran, senior director of brand development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. "This fusion of iconic gaming and the cool, refreshing taste of Yogurtland is a perfect pairing of excitement and flavor to power up this summer."

To level up, Yogurtland is offering an exclusive online treat, the limited-time Waka Waka Cup — allowing guests to bring PAC-MAN to life in a delicious creation. This flavorful cup is made with the refreshing Pineapple POWER-UP Sorbet and topped with Gummy PAC-MAN, Gummy Cherries, and Mango Popping Boba, available to order only online at yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland app, while supplies last. Additionally, through Yogurtland's merchandise site, fans can purchase limited-edition T-shirts and baseball caps adorned with PAC-MAN characters and designs, making for the cherry on top.

For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurtland.com.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

ABOUT BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT INC.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at www.bandainamcoent.com.

Media Contact

Sara Ryan, Yogurtland, 1 (469) 371-5641, [email protected]

SOURCE Yogurtland