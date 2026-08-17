Game. Set. Celebrate. Ocean Blue World Serves Up MATCH POINT at Nicksan

"Los Cabos brings world-class sport, hospitality, gastronomy and people together so naturally. As the Mifel Tennis Open celebrates ten years, MATCH POINT honored an incredible tournament and the energy, lifestyle and international spirit it has brought to our destination." — Vanessa Fukunaga Post this

FIRST SERVE

From the moment guests arrived, the tennis theme was in play. Vanessa Fukunaga, Owner & Publisher of Ocean Blue World and CEO of Engel & Völkers Snell Real Estate, welcomed clients and friends, while

two Ocean Blue hostesses dressed in chic tennis attire presented each arrival with a signature "Green Luxe" cocktail. A DJ set the rhythm, and a lush green living wall punctuated with tennis balls created the event's signature photo moment alongside the 44th Edition of Ocean Blue Magazine.

Guests representing the worlds of luxury real estate, hospitality, law, medicine, gastronomy, fashion, business and lifestyle came together for an afternoon designed not around a traditional networking agenda, but around something Ocean Blue has long championed: bringing people together through memorable shared experiences.

Then it was time to take their seats.

Nicksan carried the theme effortlessly onto the plate with a three-course lunch created especially for MATCH POINT. The opening First Serve set the culinary match in motion, followed by Center Court Mains and, naturally, Match Point Dessert — each course showcasing the precision, presentation and Japanese-Mexican culinary artistry that have become synonymous with Nicksan.

Touches of white and vanilla florals, signature Ocean Blue details and spirited conversation set the scene as lunch unfolded at an easy pace. Glasses were raised, plates were shared and connections were made — proving that some of tournament week's best exchanges happen long after the final point has been played.

THE WINNING NUMBER

With lunch complete, Fukunaga stepped forward for one last match. A tennis-ball tombola filled with individually numbered balls transformed the traditional luxury raffle into a playful MATCH POINT moment, as the winning numbers were drawn before the crowd.

Guests competed for a curated collection of luxury prizes courtesy of Pineda Covalin, Cava Cotero and Esencia Wellness Spa at Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, bringing fashion, fine wine and wellness into the afternoon's final set.

And, because no Ocean Blue experience ends at the table, guests departed with signature gift bags, complete with tennis-inspired touches — a final, playful nod to the week that inspired it all.

MORE THAN A MATCH

From the first serve to the final toast, MATCH POINT celebrated precisely this: tennis may bring people to the destination, but it is the experiences, relationships and moments in between that keep the story moving forward.

A DECADE AT CENTER COURT

Since its debut in 2016, the ATP 250 tournament has welcomed some of the world's leading tennis talent to the destination, while steadily raising the bar both on and beyond the court. From elite competition and exclusive hospitality to tennis talks, entertainment and tournament-week experiences, each edition has added another chapter to its story.

Under the leadership of Tournament Director Geoffrey Fernández, that vision has continued to evolve, with the Cabo Sports Complex providing a world-class stage for players and spectators alike and further strengthening the tournament's international profile. Fernández will also join Fukunaga for an upcoming episode of Mod Pod With Fukunaga, taking the conversation beyond the baseline as they reflect on a decade of growth and look ahead to what's next for the tournament.

Ocean Blue Magazine proudly commemorated the 10-year milestone in its latest 44th Edition: read the article here.

GAME. SET. LOS CABOS

A special thank you to Carmen Carbajal and the entire Nicksan team for hosting a fabulous lunch and bringing the MATCH POINT vision beautifully to life.

ABOUT OCEAN BLUE WORLD

A leader in global luxury lifestyle media, Ocean Blue World connects influential brands and individuals through print, digital, immersive experiences and elite events. Through its signature #OceanBlueExperiences, the brand continues to bring its pages to life, creating meaningful connections at the intersection of luxury, culture, sport, gastronomy and lifestyle. Proudly recognized as the 2026 Best Luxury Lifestyle Magazine in Mexico for the fifth consecutive year, Ocean Blue World continues to set the benchmark for aspirational living, high-level networking and unforgettable storytelling.

AI assistance was used in the development of select image layouts and copy. All photographs feature authentic imagery captured at the event, and all materials were reviewed and approved by Ocean Blue World.

Media Contact

Tania Ashby, Ocean Blue World, 52 6241058100, [email protected], www.oceanblueworld.com

SOURCE Ocean Blue World