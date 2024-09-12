Gameday Men's Health Celebrates Opening 100th Franchise Location

"Opening our 100th Gameday location is a significant achievement for our system because it validates the vision we've created for helping every man feel his absolute best." -- Gameday Men's Health Founder and CEO Evan Miller. Post this

"Opening our 100th Gameday location is a significant achievement for our system because it validates the vision we've created for helping every man feel his absolute best," stated Gameday Men's Health Founder and CEO Evan Miller. "This clearly demonstrates that our brand is having a substantial impact on men's health, while also ensuring the success of our franchisees and paving the way for future growth and expansion across the U.S."

As a franchise opportunity, Gameday Men's Health is a pioneering health clinic designed to help men reclaim their lives by optimizing four common areas of male concern - low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and enhancement, weight loss, and vitamin therapy. Gameday's business model is predicated on a membership plan that provides patients with a personalized men's wellness program based on their individual health needs and goals. It's a franchise opportunity that offers recurring revenue, a high retention rate, loyal customers, and predictable earnings. Each of Gameday's turnkey medical clinics are designed to look and feel like being in a "man cave" environment, unlike sterile doctor's offices. The décor includes a wide range of sports-related memorabilia, comfortable overstuffed couches and recliners, and flatscreen televisions tuned to ESPN in each room. Patients are encouraged to relax and enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while they await complimentary testosterone testing and prostate specific antigen (PSA) screening results in as little as 15 minutes, thanks to convenient onsite labs.

"What Gameday Men's Health has achieved in terms of growth over the past 13 months is nothing short of remarkable," shared Don Tarinelli, Executive VP of Franchise FastLane. "Aside from garnering widespread interest in the concept across the U.S., Gameday has also done an exceptional job in delivering what they've promised to new franchisees. Our success in driving Gameday's expansion at the unit level, while also following through to ensure each of these locations open as planned, perfectly encapsulates Franchise FastLane's commitment to driving responsible franchise growth."

The Naples, FL location is owned and operated by four administrators, Jay Valentine, Tom Humphries, and A.J. and Richard Nassar, who alongside Medical Director Dr. Stephen Friedman, teamed up to form a partnership with plans to open a total of 14 Gameday franchises - including two in the Naples area, two in Bonita Springs, two in Rochester, New York, and eight additional units throughout southwest Florida.

Gameday Men's Health recently accomplished another notable achievement with the opening of their fifth full-time training center. At these highly intensive training centers, Gameday's new franchisees are provided with a mix of virtual, classroom, and field training conducted at a live clinic with actual patients. Franchise owners also receive site selection assistance and help in recruiting the required medical director for their facilities, of which 250+ doctors have already signed on. Lastly, to ensure the grand opening and initial months of operation go smoothly, each franchisee is assigned an individual business coach for ongoing support.

Gameday's comprehensive training and ongoing support such as these were big selling points for the group of owners who've just opened the brand's 100th location in Naples. One of the partners, Jay Valentine, spent over three decades in healthcare sales and also has firsthand experience with the life-changing services Gameday provides. "Franchise FastLane and Gameday were both very thorough in presenting the proformas and financials of the concept and we knew it was a really good opportunity," stated Valentine. "Our partners were impressed with the low number of employees needed, as well as the way the business partnership is set up for success. When we do well, they do well."

For more information on Gameday Men's Health franchise opportunity from Franchise FastLane, please visit https://www.franchisefastlane.com/ownagamedaymenshealth. For more information on Gameday Men's Health or to find your nearest clinic, visit gamedaymenshealth.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane provides outsourced franchise development services to emerging franchisors. It manages the entire franchisee sales lifecycle from initial lead generation to prospect qualification through to deal closure. FastLane works with franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. The company leverages a rigorous diligence and onboarding process, industry-leading technology platform, and exceptional sales executives to drive successful franchise development for its franchisor clients, nine of which have been acquired by private equity groups. Franchise FastLane was founded in 2017 in Omaha, NE by Ryan Zink and Carey Gille, making 2024 the company's seventh anniversary. To date, Franchise FastLane has helped award franchises in over 7,600 territories, helping to change more than 3,000 lives for the better through franchise ownership. For more information, please visit www.franchisefastlane.com.

About Gameday Men's Health

Gameday Men's Health is a premier men's health clinic offering a range of services, including testosterone replacement therapy, erectile dysfunction treatment, weight loss programs, and vitamin therapy. Founded in 2018, this emerging franchise opportunity is designed to help men transform their lives with a simple, three-step signature process: testing, proprietary wellness plans, and personalized treatment sessions. The business model is low-investment, quick to open, requires only a nominal brick and mortar footprint, and offers franchisees a high-ticket business model predicated on recurring revenue from memberships. For more information on franchising with Gameday Men's Health, please visit https://gamedaymenshealth.com/franchise-opportunity.

