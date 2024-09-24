Gameplay Shows Positive Impact on the Mental Health and Well-being of Older Adults

"Many underestimate the sheer power that social interaction through gameplay has. We often notice an immediate improvement in mood when older adults engage in gameplay, not to mention the memories that are made and connections that are fostered" Post this

According to a recent AARP survey, the survey reveals that many older adults believe they can derive health benefits from playing games with their friends. Most believe it supports their cognitive abilities or brain health (70%), while two in three agree that it improves their mental health or well-being (66%). About 3 in 5 say it helps them feel socially connected with others (58%), keeps them from getting bored (58%), and reduces their stress (56%). Additionally, while older adult men are benefitting from playing games with their friends, women age 50-plus report significantly higher health benefits across a majority of measures in the survey.

"Many underestimate the sheer power that social interaction through gameplay has. We often notice an immediate improvement in mood when older adults engage in gameplay, not to mention the memories that are made and connections that are fostered," said Jim Murphy Senior Vice President of Healthcare at Ageless Innovation. "At this hallmark moment celebrating Grandparents Appreciation Month in September, we encourage event organizers and older adults to get in on the fun firsthand by hosting or attending a Reach Out and Play event near you, this month and well beyond."

To extend the reach of this impactful program, Ageless Innovation continues to work alongside state leaders and organizations across the aging industry to organize meaningful play experiences that rally older adults and their loved ones to come together nationwide, including The New York State Office of the Aging and Meals on Wheels Rhode Island. Reach Out and Play events occur on an ongoing cadence, primarily surrounding dates and holidays designed to celebrate older adults through togetherness. September is Grandparents' Appreciation Month, making it an apt time for the events; the holiday season is also fast-approaching, which has been heavily cited as a lonely and isolating time for this demographic.

"AARP is committed to supporting the well-being of Americans age 50-plus, and believes gameplay is a wonderful way to create and nurture social connections. We look forward to reaching as many older adults across the country as possible, particularly as we head into an important season of togetherness," said Heather Nawrocki, VP of Fun and Fulfillment at AARP.

Interested in hosting an event? From senior centers to faith-based settings to libraries to family living rooms and kitchen tables, anyone can host a Reach Out and Play Game Night! To learn more about Ageless Innovation's Reach Out and Play campaign, and how you can create and register your own event, email [email protected].

For additional information on the power of play visit AgelessInnovation.com; and learn more about the Joy for All™ Board Games and other solutions for older adults via https://joyforall.com/, or on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Ageless Innovation

Ageless Innovation is a global company devoted to developing fun and engaging products for older adults. Beginning with the award-winning line of Joy for All Companion Pets, Ageless Innovation is focused on creating products that promote fun, joy and play while reducing the cost of care and creating meaningful connections for older adults, their families, and caregivers. For more information, visit www.joyforall.com.

Media Contact

Polly Hersey, Ageless Innovation, 1 2076926561, [email protected], https://joyforall.com/

SOURCE Ageless Innovation