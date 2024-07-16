Gamgee Announces Launch of Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection for Elderly Safety

Gamgee introduces Wi-Fi Fall Protection for elderly safety, offering non-intrusive fall detection and instant alerts, enabling seniors to live independently and securely.

AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gamgee, a leader in digital technology and home automation, introduces the Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection for Elderly Safety. This innovative system leverages existing Wi-Fi networks to deliver a comprehensive solution for elderly care, addressing the growing need for effective fall detection and emergency response, allowing seniors to live independently and safely in their own homes.

The Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection for Elderly Safety utilizes Wi-Fi signals emitted by routers and mesh extenders to capture disturbances caused by movement within the home. Unlike conventional fall detection systems, Gamgee's technology analyzes disruptions in Wi-Fi signals to accurately detect falls and differentiate them from normal activities. This advanced feature eliminates the need for uncomfortable wearable devices, offering a reliable and non-intrusive monitoring solution.

"Our Wi-Fi Fall Protection system doesn't just detect falls; it understands them," said Paul Hendriks, CEO and Co-Founder of Gamgee. "By converting every router into a potential safety device, we are significantly enhancing the safety and independence of elderly individuals everywhere."

The system includes a user-friendly mobile app that connects a network of caregivers and family members, allowing them to monitor their elderly loved ones remotely. If a fall is detected, the system instantly alerts each caregiver according to the preferences set by the senior, ensuring a swift and coordinated response.

Key features of the Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection for Elderly Safety include:

Fall Prevention Recommendations: Receive safety tips and fall prevention advice based on monitored data, helping to reduce risks.

Immediate Alerts on Falls and Irregularities: Get instant notifications via text or push alerts when a fall or irregular activity is detected, ensuring swift assistance.

Monitor Activity and Health: Track daily movements, detect anomalous behavior, and monitor sleep patterns to understand routines and spot irregularities.

Gamgee has ensured the system is compatible with various Wi-Fi setups, focusing on mesh technology to provide robust signal coverage throughout the home. It also doubles as a regular Wi-Fi network, enhancing home connectivity while supporting continuous monitoring.

The introduction of the Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection for Elderly Safety marks a significant milestone for Gamgee, known for its commitment to enhancing user experience through technological innovation. This system represents a new approach to elderly care, leveraging existing technology in a novel and effective way.

To bring this product to market, Gamgee is launching a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo. We invite you to join us in transforming elderly care by supporting our campaign.

For more information about the Gamgee Wi-Fi Fall Protection for Elderly Safety or to learn about Gamgee's range of digital solutions.

About Gamgee

Gamgee, based in Amsterdam, is dedicated to simplifying and securing the digital realm. With a focus on user experience, Gamgee provides innovative solutions across wireless networks, smart device synchronization, internet accessibility, cybersecurity, and smart living technologies.

Media Contact

Rachel Harris, Gamgee, 949-749-5349, [email protected], www.gamgee.com

SOURCE Gamgee