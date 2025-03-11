Gaming & Esports Center "Armada HQ" Opens On Full Sail University Campus

Opening of student-focused gaming facility marks latest expansion to Full Sail's existing esports footprint

WINTER PARK, Fa., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Full Sail University officially unveiled the latest expansion to the university's on-campus esports footprint with the opening of Armada HQ. The 2,743 square foot student-focused gaming & esports center is comprised of state-of-the-art production studios, dedicated gameplay areas, as well as broadcast and streaming facilities for student use and exploration. Armada HQ continues to solidify Full Sail's longstanding commitment to fostering and furthering esports across the region and beyond.

"Since the launch of Full Sail Armada, our university's varsity level esports team and community, back in 2018, we've continued to build a roadmap centered on providing our students and alumni with opportunities to delve into their passion for all things esports," said Sari Kitelyn, Full Sail's Director of Esports. "Whether as a host, caster, streamer, player, tournament organizer, or event producer, we want to give our students a place where they can continue to build community and skillsets all under one roof – and Armada HQ is that place."

While the Full Sail University Orlando Health Fortress, remains the university's dedicated esports arena for hosting large-scale events, Armada HQ is a collaborative space open to students across all programs. In addition to serving as the primary location for Armada varsity teams to play their matches, Armada HQ will also hold community-focused events, LAN tournaments, and workshops hosted by faculty and staff throughout the year.

Construction on Armada HQ began in 2024. Throughout the design-build process, Full Sail collaborated with LAMM & Company Partners, Blankenship Architects, Inc., Joseph Lawrence and Co., and Try-Cor Electric Inc. to renovate and expand existing campus space to house the new facility.

Key features found within Armada HQ include 45 gaming stations fully equipped for top performance for both competitive and casual gameplay. The designated console gaming lounge is equipped with two 65-inch displays, and features both Sony PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to the lounge are two main gameplay areas with an extensive library of pre-installed titles.

The soundproofed broadcast room features a fully equipped casting desk with dual low-profile desktop displays to support unobstructed match-calling, as well as a 50-inch front-facing display, and drop-down green screens for versatile background setups, allowing students to explore the production side of gaming and esports.

"As we continue to listen to the needs of our students and the industries in which our graduates serve, we continue to create campus environments that inspire," stated Full Sail's Director of Esports Growth & Development, Bennett Newsome. "We are so proud to open the doors to Armada HQ and to welcome the elevated experiences that will take place here."

As a nod to the legacy of past Armada student athletes, while serving as inspiration for the future, the jerseys from notable Armada athletes and a mural of past events are featured throughout the facility inviting new students to learn the history of Armada and Full Sail's thriving esports community.

