GAMUT RETURNS AS HOUSE OF GAMUT-AN ONLINE MAGAZINE, WRITERS ACADEMY, AND PUBLISHING HOUSE

"We have one common goal: to help people who have a passion for writing, master their art. These readers, writers, students, and teachers are the future, and we at Gamut want to be a part of making their dreams a reality." - Richard B. Wood, President of House of Gamut Tweet this

Their newly launched online magazine—as well as novels, collections, and anthologies—will focus on dark speculative fiction and non-fiction across a wide range of genres including fantasy, science fiction, horror, thrillers, neo-noir, new-weird, transgressive fiction, magical realism, and literary fiction that leans into genre. House of Gamut welcomes authors and readers, providing an inclusive, one-stop shop where people from around the world can read, write, and get published. Deeply committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion across the board, they are on a mission to uplift and amplify marginalized voices.

The 501(c)(3) organization (nonprofit status pending) is helmed by President Richard B. Wood and Creative Director & Editor-in-Chief Richard Thomas. With an MBA from the UCD Smurfit School and an MFA from Emerson, Wood has thirty years of startup and business experience and is also the author of Bayou Whispers and The Prodigal's Foole. Thomas has edited various works including The New Black, Exigencies, Burnt Tongues, and/or The Lineup: 20 Provocative Women Writers, and authored the novels Transubstantiate, Disintegration, Breaker, and Incarnate as well as the short story collections Staring Into the Abyss, Tribulations, and Spontaneous Human Combustion (a Bram Stoker Award finalist).

Their team of editors includes:

Senior Fiction Editor Mercedes Yardley—author of seven books, as well as a two-time Bram Stoker Award-winner for her novella, Little Dead Red, and her short story, "Fracture"

of seven books, as well as a two-time Award-winner for her novella, Little Dead Red, and her short story, "Fracture" Fiction Editor Cynthia "Cina" Pelayo—Bram Stoker award-winning author of Crime Scene, International Latino Book Award-winning author of Children of Chicago , and Forgotten Sisters, forthcoming from Thomas and Mercer

, and Forgotten Sisters, forthcoming from Thomas and Fiction Editor Christa Wojciechowski—author of the novella Popsicle at Crystal Lake Publishing, as well as other works in Bram Stoker and Shirley Jackson nominated anthologies

of the novella Popsicle at Crystal Lake Publishing, as well as other works in and nominated anthologies Non-Fiction Editor Sarah Lamparelli—a librarian whose work has appeared in Black Static and The Best Horror of the Year

librarian whose work has appeared in Black Static and The Best Horror of the Year Poetry Editor Heather Foster—MFA graduate whose work has appeared in Third Coast, PANK, Cream City Review, Tampa Review, RHINO, Monkeybicycle, and South Dakota Review

The Layout and Design team includes Dullington Design (Todd Keisling) and Kip Ayers.

"We're embracing the past, present, and the future of the industry," says Wood. "From the past, we take the concept of patronage, but as a non-profit, it's the people we rely on for our funding. In return, they receive a tiered set of benefits. Using the internet (present), we'll share stories via Gamut Magazine, teach writing and literature courses via the Gamut Academy, and reach a much wider, global community through Gamut Publishing's anthologies and longer works of dark speculative fiction. We have one common goal: to help people who have a passion for writing, master their art. These readers, writers, students, and teachers are the future, and we at Gamut want to be a part of making their dreams a reality."

"We're excited to be building on the past success of Gamut Magazine and Dark House Press, as well as my other editing projects to create reading experiences that are dark, weird, moving, original, and deep," adds Thomas. "By tapping into a global experience, utilizing a wide range of voices and perspectives, we hope to celebrate this Golden Age of horror and other dark fiction, to really explore contemporary speculative fiction—through tension, fear, psychological horror, wonder, hope, magic, myth, alien realities, grand weirdness, and the unknown."

Visit HouseOfGamut.com for more details and sign up for their e-newsletter to receive updates and join the House of Gamut community.

You can also follow House of Gamut on:

About House of Gamut

House of Gamut is a nonprofit dedicated to helping artists tell their stories in the realm of dark speculative fiction. Through Gamut Magazine, Gamut Publishing, and Gamut Academy, they provide an inclusive home for people around the globe to read, write, and have their works published in a wide range of genres including fantasy, science fiction, horror, and beyond. Visit HouseOfGamut.com to learn more.

Contact:

Richard Thomas, Creative Director & Editor-in-Chief

Email: [email protected]

Press Kit

House of Gamut Logo, Icons, and Editorial Team Photos

Media Contact

Richard B. Wood, Gamut, Inc., 1 6176765253, [email protected], www.houseofgamut.com

SOURCE Gamut, Inc.