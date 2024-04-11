GAN Integrity Announces Marketing and Sales Leadership Appointments

In a world where compliance teams are faced with a growing number of regulations, constant business change, and complex third-party networks to manage, they need agile GRC technology and trusted expertise to support them in their work. GAN Integrity provides that and does it very well... Post this

"We are delighted to welcome Kimberley and Bill to our leadership team," said Nick Manolis, CEO of GAN Integrity. "Their extensive experience and successful track record in serving the GRC technology space will be invaluable as we continue to scale our operations and deliver better, connected solutions to the global compliance community."

Kimberley Allan brings decades of experience and success in driving brand awareness, market growth, and customer advocacy programs for leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS and data providers. Previously, she has served in leadership roles including Chief Marketing Officer at Aravo Solutions, Chief Marketing Officer at the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP), and Global Head of Marketing at Thomson Reuters GRC.

"I am excited to be joining the team at GAN Integrity," said Ms. Allan. "In a world where compliance teams are faced with a growing number of regulations, constant business change, and complex third-party networks to manage, they need agile GRC technology and trusted expertise to support them in their work. GAN Integrity provides that and does it very well, according to our extensive client base, which includes many of the world's most respected brands."

Bill Yong joins GAN Integrity with substantial experience building and leading high-performing sales teams that help customers solve critical business issues with solutions that support their long-term success and strategic objectives. Bill has more than fifteen years of experience in the compliance industry and a proven track record of driving revenue growth, customer satisfaction, and market expansion for leading SaaS and data solutions companies.

Before GAN Integrity, Bill was Senior Vice President of Sales at Steele Compliance Solutions, where his leadership was instrumental in driving the company's growth, leading to its acquisition by Diligent. He has also served in senior sales roles at Dow Jones and The Red Flag Group.

With Bill leading the global sales organization, Tim Morss will transition to a new Head of Strategy role. This move underscores GAN Integrity's continued investment in ensuring that compliance teams have the right tools to perform their vital work more effectively, and the company's belief in the power of these tools to drive positive business and social outcomes at scale.

Mr. Yong says: "Compliance teams deserve better tools and services than many of the patchworked solutions they have today. As a compliance professional, I am on a mission to transform the traditionally fragmented and manual process of due diligence, disclosures, and investigations into an agile and scalable one. GAN Integrity provides a better way to do this than other offerings on the market."

"Aside from simplifying regulatory and operational onus for compliance teams, there's a greater purpose for the kind of solutions GAN Integrity provides", says Ms. Allan. "Governance, risk, and compliance professionals play a critical role in the fight against corruption and social injustice, and working for a company like GAN Integrity that provides tools to help them combat these is meaningful and fulfilling."

For more information about GAN Integrity and its products and services, please visit https://www.ganintegrity.com/

ABOUT GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity helps global organizations elevate business ethics everywhere. We work with the world's smartest companies to help them manage risk, impact behavior, and deliver long-term strategic value.

GAN Integrity enables enterprises to embed ethics in and around their business by engaging everyone, from front-line workers to third parties and stakeholders, on their journey towards ethical business transformation. The Integrity Platform has built-in flexibility to quickly adapt to changing regulatory requirements combined with the ever-demanding ethical expectations of employees.

Media Contact

PR Team, Gan Integrity, 1 917-971-8385, [email protected], https://www.ganintegrity.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Gan Integrity