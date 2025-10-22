GAN Integrity Expands Integrity Enrich™ with Network Risk Intelligence to Expose Hidden Ownership and Relationship Risks

Integrity Enrich delivers meaningful, contextualized insights at speed—so teams can make faster, more confident decisions and scale their programs with integrity. Post this

These new capabilities align with key industry findings. The 2025 Verdantix report, Strategic Focus: Mitigating Reputational Risks in Third-Party Risk Management, notes that "Real-time adverse media monitoring is now essential to effective third-party risk management." The research highlights a shift away from periodic, point-in-time assessments toward integrated risk monitoring strategies that align directly with compliance workflows.

With these new enhancements, Integrity Enrich™ not only investigates the primary third party but also:

Identifies related entities such as owners, founders, executives, and close relatives.

Runs AI-powered adverse media screening on each related party.

Consolidates all findings into a single, comprehensive user experience.

This enables compliance teams to proactively assess not just who they're working with, but who those entities are connected to, and whether those connections introduce hidden risk.

"With this release, we've embedded a deeper level of intelligence directly into our customers' workflows," said Nick Manolis, CEO at GAN Integrity. "It's no longer about chasing down fragmented data or relying on outdated sources. Integrity Enrich delivers meaningful, contextualized insights at speed—so teams can make faster, more confident decisions and scale their programs with integrity."

A Deeper Look at What's New:

Network Mapping: Uncovers up to three levels of ownership and related-party relationships.

Automated Adverse Media Checks: Screens every connected entity for risk without manual effort.

New Risk Intelligence Sections: Includes 'Ownership and Key Relationships' and 'Related Party Risks'.

Visual Network Graph: Offers a clear, at-a-glance view of third-party networks.

Designed for Scale, Built for Workflow

Unlike traditional risk screening solutions that end with a report, GAN Integrity embeds due diligence into the full third-party lifecycle. Integrity Enrich™ integrates into onboarding, segmentation, and reassessment workflows within GAN Integrity's platform. With built-in intelligence and process automation, customers can:

Trigger deeper reviews for third parties based on risk appetite.

Save time by consolidating research into one actionable assessment.

Strengthen audit readiness with documented, defensible insights.

Connect risk signals from ownership and relationships to segmentation and escalation workflows.

"Our customers asked for deeper visibility and faster answers. With the new network and relationship intelligence in Integrity Enrich, we've delivered exactly that," said Angie Trygestad, Vice President of Product Management at GAN Integrity. "By leveraging AI to uncover hidden connections and surface risk signals in minutes, we're helping compliance teams act with greater confidence and less guesswork. This innovation redefines due diligence by equipping our customers with in-depth insights, rather than just surface-level details."

See Integrity Enrich™ Network and Relationship Risk Intelligence in action: https://ganintegrity.storylane.io/share/y21lbfwvfect

Learn more or request a complimentary Integrity Enrich™ report athttps://www.ganintegrity.com/products/integrity-enrich/

