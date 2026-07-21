GAN Integrity Expands Leadership Team to Drive Growth and Deliver Even Better Customer Experiences

Welcoming Hope, Vanessa, and Mike to the team reflects exactly where we're headed as a company, We're growing fast, and that means investing in the people who will take us there. Post this

Hope McIntosh joins GAN Integrity as Chief Revenue Officer, leading the company's global go-to-market organization across sales, account management, customer success, and solution consulting in New York, London, and Copenhagen. She brings a rare cross-functional foundation to the role, combining engineering, cybersecurity, and platform operations experience with a career spent building and scaling SaaS revenue teams. That background gives her a ground-level understanding of how compliance and risk technology actually works in practice, and what it takes to bring it successfully to market.

Before joining GAN Integrity, Hope consulted with private equity portfolio management teams, building operating cadences and leadership frameworks that clarified strategy and accelerated value creation across SaaS portfolio companies. As CRO, Hope built the GTM engine for Rave Mobile Safety, a Saas B2B emergency management and safety company, towards a successful acquisition of Motorola in 2022. Earlier in her career, she led global sales team consolidations and platform operations for Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 organizations. She holds a BBA in Management Information Systems from the University of New Mexico's Anderson School of Management and a Master's Certificate in Project Management from The George Washington University School of Business.

Vanessa Jankowski, Chief Product Officer

Vanessa joins GAN Integrity with nearly a decade of experience in third-party risk management, most recently as SVP of Product Management at Bitsight, a leading cyber risk intelligence company, where she owned product strategy and execution across TPRM solutions, integrations, and commercial data feeds. She also served as General Manager of Bitsight's TPRM business, giving her a perspective that bridges deep product leadership with cross-functional alignment and a commercially-driven approach to building solutions. Vanessa's strength is in bringing teams together around a shared strategy and shaping how risk solutions are built, positioned, and delivered, a capability that maps directly to where GAN Integrity is headed. She holds a Master's in Predictive Analytics from Northwestern University and a B.A. in Political Science from Rutgers University.

Mike Gibney, Vice President of Customer Operations

Mike brings a wealth of experience in building and scaling customer-facing operations. In his new role, he will own the full customer journey from implementation and onboarding through ongoing success and support, ensuring that every GAN Integrity customer gets the most out of their compliance programs. Mike's focus will be on delivering consistent, high-quality experiences at scale as GAN Integrity's global customer base continues to grow.

"Welcoming Hope, Vanessa, and Mike to the team reflects exactly where we're headed as a company," said Helen Rosen, CEO of GAN Integrity. "We're growing fast, and that means investing in the people who will take us there. Hope understands the product, the customer, and how to build and scale the revenue engine that connects the two. Vanessa brings domain expertise in TPRM that is genuinely rare. She has built and led product innovation in this space at scale, and she knows exactly what compliance teams need from a risk platform. And Mike brings the operational depth to make sure every customer feels supported from day one. I couldn't be more excited about what this team is going to build together."

"GAN Integrity is solving a problem that matters, and doing it with a platform that's genuinely differentiated," said Hope McIntosh, Chief Revenue Officer. "I'm excited to bring my experience across sales, operations, and technology to help more organizations see what's possible and to build the kind of revenue organization that can grow with the company's ambitions."

"The product opportunity at GAN Integrity is compelling," said Vanessa Jankowski, Chief Product Officer. "Compliance teams are dealing with more complexity than ever, and there's a real chance to build something that fundamentally changes how they work, smarter, more connected, and genuinely easier to use. I'm here to help shape that next chapter and make sure our product stays ahead of where the market is going."

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity is the integrity platform for the industries the world depends on. From financial services and life sciences to manufacturing and energy, the world's most complex organizations trust GAN Integrity to manage compliance, ethics, and third-party risk across their global operations. Learn more at ganintegrity.com.

Media Contact

Colin Campbell, GAN Integrity, 1 754-213-5251, [email protected], www.ganintegrity.com

SOURCE GAN Integrity