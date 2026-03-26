GAN Integrity Launches AI Analytics and Dashboards, Giving Compliance and Third-Party Risk Teams Real-Time Intelligence to Prove Program Effectiveness

Compliance leaders have spent years collecting the right data. What they've been missing is the ability to turn that data into answers — fast, clearly, and for whoever is asking," said Helen Rosen, CEO of GAN Integrity Post this

Until now, most compliance teams have relied on manual spreadsheet exports, static board decks, and IT-dependent dashboard updates to communicate program performance. GAN Integrity AI Analytics replaces that workflow entirely, giving compliance and third-party risk management teams direct access to live compliance and third-party risk data through natural language queries, customizable dashboards, and role-based views built for every stakeholder — from daily risk owners to the boardroom.

"Compliance leaders have spent years collecting the right data. What they've been missing is the ability to turn that data into answers — fast, clearly, and for whoever is asking," said Helen Rosen, CEO of GAN Integrity. "With AI Analytics, we're closing that gap. For the first time, a compliance team can walk into a board meeting, respond to a regulator, or prepare for an audit without a fire drill. They can show their program is working — not just say it. That shift from describing compliance to proving it is what this launch is about."

Compliance Intelligence Built for Practitioners, Not Data Teams

Unlike generic business intelligence tools or reporting layers bolted onto GRC platforms, GAN Integrity AI Analytics is built directly on the structured, governed data that compliance and TPRM teams already collect within the GAN platform. This means users can query their data in plain language and receive accurate, explainable outputs — without configuration expertise, technical intermediaries, or waiting on support.

Key capabilities of GAN Integrity AI Analytics include:

Natural language querying — Users type questions in plain language and receive instant charts, summaries, and trend analyses drawn from live compliance and third-party risk data.

Enhanced Self-service dashboard creation — Compliance and TPRM teams build, customize, and publish tailored dashboard views without code or BI expertise, on their own schedule.

Role-based, governed access — Every stakeholder receives a view calibrated to their needs: executives see risk posture and program health; auditors see evidence and control performance; risk owners see their third-party portfolio.

AI-guided field transparency — Intelligent prompting helps users understand available data fields, ensuring outputs are accurate, consistent, and defensible.

Single source of truth — All analytics are grounded in GAN's unified compliance and third-party risk data model, eliminating reconciliation and version-control issues that plague spreadsheet-based reporting.

Meeting the Moment: Regulatory and Board Pressure on Compliance Effectiveness

The launch comes as compliance teams face mounting external pressure to demonstrate program impact with data. The U.S. Department of Justice has placed greater emphasis on data-driven measurement of compliance programs as a marker of program effectiveness, while boards and executive leadership are demanding clearer visibility into third-party risk exposure and compliance ROI.

"The demand for measurable compliance outcomes is accelerating," said Luis Nino, Principal Analyst at Verdantix. "Organizations that can demonstrate program effectiveness through real-time data — not periodic reporting cycles — are better positioned to satisfy regulatory scrutiny, respond to board inquiries, and make risk-informed decisions at speed. Platforms that bring AI-powered analytics directly to compliance practitioners, without requiring data science capabilities, represent a meaningful step forward for the GRC market."

Availability

GAN Integrity AI Analytics and Dashboards is available now to GAN Integrity platform customers. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.ganintegrity.com or speak with a GAN representative at the Ethisphere Global Ethics Summit in Atlanta, GA on March 30 and 31.

See our AI Analytics and Dashboards in action here:

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity is the compliance and third-party risk management platform trusted by global organizations to build, manage, and measure effective compliance programs. From due diligence and vendor risk to policy management and program analytics, GAN Integrity provides compliance teams with the tools, data, and intelligence to protect their organizations and demonstrate that their programs are working. For more information, visit www.ganintegrity.com.

Media Contact

Colin Campbell, GAN Integrity, 1 754-213-5251, [email protected], www.ganintegrity.com

SOURCE GAN Integrity