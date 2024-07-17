GAN Integrity Launches Integrity Campaign Manager For Compliance Teams

"With Integrity Campaign Manager, we give compliance teams a better way to advance their compliance programs from check-the-box exercises into impactful, defensible, and dynamic compliance journeys." Post this

"Reaching and engaging your entire workforce with relevant compliance content is essential for effective corporate compliance programs," said Nick Manolis, CEO of GAN Integrity. "With Integrity Campaign Manager, we give compliance teams a better way to advance their compliance programs from check-the-box exercises into impactful, defensible, and dynamic compliance journeys. Our goal is to make compliance a proactive and integrated part of business culture to help our customers stay ahead of risk."

Several of GAN Integrity's global customers were involved in the design and testing of the new application, ensuring compliance requirements were fully integrated at every step.

"I've been using GAN Integrity for the past three years, and I've always been impressed by the continuous improvement of their platform tools," says the Senior Advisor, Campaigns & Trainings, Ethics & Compliance Office at a world-leading aerospace and defense company "They have always taken my feedback into account when making improvements, even involving me in the testing of their new features, which I greatly appreciate."

With Integrity Campaign Manager, compliance teams can now:

See everything.

Provide evidence-based compliance, real-time visibility, and demonstrable effectiveness of their programs to all stakeholders.

Consolidate policy, training, disclosures, and employee engagement campaign results into executive dashboards. Identify potential risks and implement mitigation strategies.

Adapt to anything.

Easily launch campaigns to assess the impact of regulatory obligations and engage employees with new and updated policies and training as part of risk mitigation strategy.

Adapt compliance programs in response to changes, including mergers and acquisitions and global events, by quickly disseminating updates and directives to the workforce.

Get all the help they need.

Benefit from GAN Integrity support as part of their annual investment, and tap into our compliance and risk domain expertise to help mature and scale their programs.

Learn more about Integrity Campaign Manager here.

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity gives compliance teams a better way to do their good work. With a flexible platform that unifies compliance, ethics, and third-party risk management across the enterprise, coupled with deep domain expertise, we make it easy for compliance teams to see everything, adapt to anything, and get all the help they need. That's why leading companies worldwide — from manufacturing to energy to financial services — rely on GAN Integrity.

Media Contact

PR Team, GAN Integrity, 1 917-971-8385, [email protected], https://www.ganintegrity.com/

SOURCE GAN Integrity