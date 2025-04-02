GAN Integrity Launches Integrity Enrich™ to Redefine Due Diligence with AI-Enabled Depth and Scale

Integrity Enrich™ doesn't just make due diligence faster - it redefines what due diligence can be. By removing the cost and scale barriers that have long limited the reach of traditional reviews, we're enabling organizations to go deeper, cover more, and act faster than ever before. Post this

"Integrity Enrich™ doesn't just make due diligence faster - it redefines what due diligence can be. By removing the cost and scale barriers that have long limited the reach of traditional reviews, we're enabling organizations to go deeper, cover more, and act faster than ever before," said Nick Manolis, CEO of GAN Integrity.

Smarter, Faster, Deeper Risk Intelligence

Integrity Enrich™ enables organizations to:

Get deeper due diligence reports in minutes using advanced large language models (LLMs) to analyze and summarize critical risk information from a vast range of open sources.

Extend enhanced due diligence across the long tail of third parties, enabling scalable coverage of vendors, agents, resellers, and other business relationships.

Expand risk category coverage, including bribery and corruption, human rights, ESG, sustainability, and information security.

Unlock billions of global data sources to surface relevant and credible risk intelligence for more informed, defensible decision-making.

Leverage automated workflows and continuous monitoring to detect and respond to emerging risks across your third-party ecosystem - helping teams efficiently review, mitigate, and stay ahead of evolving threats.

By automating the traditionally manual and time-consuming process of deep-dive reviews, Integrity Enrich™ reduces the burden on compliance teams and ensures risks are identified and acted on early - before they impact business operations or reputation.

A Unified AI-Enabled Risk Engine

Together with Integrity Essential™, GAN Integrity's risk discovery and monitoring solution launched in 2024, Integrity Enrich™ forms a powerful one-two combination for smarter third-party risk management. While Integrity Essential rapidly flags and monitors emerging risks, Integrity Enrich delivers the depth and defensibility of enhanced due diligence - now with unprecedented speed and scale.

"With Integrity Enrich™, we set out to solve a real customer challenge: how to make enhanced due diligence scalable, fast, and actionable," said Neil Hodgson, Chief Technology Officer at GAN Integrity. "By combining the power of large language models with a vast network of global data sources, we've created a solution that delivers deep insights in minutes - helping compliance teams move faster, cover more ground, and make confident decisions in a rapidly evolving risk landscape."

To learn more about Integrity Enrich™ and how GAN Integrity is redefining due diligence, visit: https://www.ganintegrity.com/products/integrity-enrich/

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity gives compliance teams a better way to do their good work. With a flexible platform that unifies compliance, ethics, and third-party risk management across the enterprise, coupled with deep domain expertise, we make it easy for compliance teams to see everything, adapt to anything, and get all the help they need. That's why leading companies worldwide — from manufacturing to energy to financial services — rely on GAN Integrity.

Media Contact

Kimberley Allan, GAN Integrity, 1 9179718385, [email protected], https://www.ganintegrity.com/

SOURCE GAN Integrity