GAN Integrity Recognized For Market-Leading Functionality Among 150+ Third Party Risk Management Providers

"Advanced vendors are enabling the shift from reactive oversight to proactive, intelligence-led third-party risk management," said Christine O'Donnell, Principal Analyst at Verdantix and co-author of the report. "Innovations such as AI-enabled due diligence, dynamic compliance workflows, predictive analytics, and real-time issue triage empower users to stay ahead of emerging risks. Verdantix research highlights GAN Integrity for market-leading, differentiated capabilities that support this evolution toward smarter, more agile TPRM programs."

To qualify for inclusion in the report, vendors were required to meet rigorous criteria—including functionality across all five TPRM categories: third-party lifecycle management; risk assessment and due diligence; monitoring and performance management; issue management and remediation; and reporting, compliance, and analytics. Vendors also had to demonstrate risk coverage across at least seven of the eight core domains identified by Verdantix: operational, compliance, data privacy, cyber, geopolitical, reputational, ESG/sustainability, and financial risk.

"As regulations shift, geopolitical risks escalate, and supply chains grow more complex, organizations need to make faster, smarter decisions about their third-party relationships," said Nick Manolis, CEO of GAN Integrity. "Being recognized for our market-leading functionality underscores our commitment to helping compliance leaders stay ahead of risk—with smarter insights, fewer blind spots, and scalable solutions built for global complexity."

This latest recognition comes as compliance, procurement, and risk teams face rising pressure to deliver transparent, defensible, and scalable third-party governance. GAN Integrity's platform is built to meet this challenge, combining AI-enhanced risk insights, configurable workflows, and a centralized source of truth to give organizations confidence in every third-party decision.

To access the report for download, visit: https://www.ganintegrity.com/resources/buyers-guides/verdantix-smart-innovators-third-party-risk-management-software-tprm

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity gives compliance teams a better way to do their good work. With a flexible platform that unifies compliance, ethics, and third-party risk management across the enterprise, coupled with deep domain expertise, we make it easy for compliance teams to see everything, adapt to anything, and get all the help they need. That's why leading companies worldwide — across all industries — rely on GAN Integrity.

About Verdantix

Verdantix is an independent research and advisory firm that serves a global client base consisting of the world's most innovative corporations, technology and services vendors, and investors. Our insights and analysis form a foundation of the most granular data available in the marketplaces we serve. This allows us to make highly accurate far-reaching forecasts and big-picture predictions that business leaders depend on when they are setting out to reach their most important goals. verdantix.com

