GAN Integrity Transforms Policy Management Into the Engine of Connected Compliance

Many organizations already have a functioning policy approach, but it's often static and siloed. This creates risk: the very rules that guide corporate integrity aren't tied to training, disclosures, third parties, or incident management. GAN Integrity's platform changes that by providing a single source of truth where policies are dynamically linked to every facet of the compliance program.

"Policies are the rules of the road for corporate integrity — but too often they sit in a digital filing cabinet," said Nick Manolis, CEO of GAN Integrity. "Our vision is to put policy at the center of connected compliance: making it actionable, measurable, and aligned with business outcomes. We're giving compliance leaders the ability to actively manage risk, shape culture, and demonstrate the impact of their programs."

GAN Integrity helps compliance teams make a maturity leap—from maintaining documents to driving measurable outcomes such as higher disclosure rates, better acknowledgment tracking, and improved understanding of ethical obligations.

The impact of an integrated approach is clear. Organizations that connect policies directly to employee actions are achieving measurable results. One global company, after unifying its Code of Ethics and Conflict of Interest campaigns on GAN Integrity's platform, increased completion rates from 40% to over 90%—a dramatic improvement that demonstrates how connected policy management can expand reach and prove program effectiveness.

Industry experts have noted the critical need for this shift in the market. "Organizations are drowning in a sea of documents, but they are starving for intelligence," said Michael Rasmussen, GRC Pundit & Analyst at GRC 20/20 Research. "The future of GRC is moving away from document-centric checklists to an integrated, data-centric approach where policies are actionable and connected across the enterprise. A solution that embeds policy management directly into the operational fabric of the business isn't just a 'nice-to-have' anymore; it's essential for building a resilient and ethical organization in today's complex risk landscape."

"This latest evolution of our Policy Management solution was built in close partnership with our customers," said Siyana Kostova, Product Leader at GAN Integrity. "We listened carefully to their feedback and requirements, and it directly informed our product design — from making policies more accessible and actionable to ensuring they're connected to the broader compliance ecosystem. The result is a solution that goes beyond awareness to create true interaction and measurable impact."

An Interactive, Connected Experience for Employees and Compliance Leaders

By integrating policies into everyday workflows, the platform helps employees make ethical decisions in the moment and equips compliance leaders with actionable insights.

Accessible & Timely. Employees can easily find, understand, and act on the right policy at the moment it matters.

Actionable Moments. Within the same workflow, employees can submit disclosures, report gifts, or raise concerns - reducing friction and improving compliance.

Connected Insights. Compliance leaders gain real-time visibility into policy adoption and violations, enabling them to spot trends early and proactively manage risks.

Built for Compliance Impact — With Governance Where It Counts

Designed specifically for compliance professionals, the solution provides the control regulators expect and the connectivity programs need to drive impact:

Centralized Control. Purpose-built for compliance (not IT or HR), with clear ownership and audit-ready governance.

Integrated Workflows. Policies link directly to training, disclosures, incident management, and third-party risk for a complete, connected view.

Automated Lifecycle Management. Approvals, renewals, and attestations run at scale, freeing teams from manual administration.

Actionable Analytics & Dashboards. Real-time reporting on reach and emerging risks enables smarter decisions, informed board conversations, and continuous improvement.

Scalable Content Management. Supports translation, localization, and distribution of policies to a global workforce, regardless of organization size or complexity.

A Stronger, More Measurable Compliance Program

By making policies the active foundation of connected compliance, GAN Integrity enables organizations to prove the impact of their programs, save time, and strengthen ethical culture - while satisfying governance requirements and regulator expectations. See Policy Management in action at: https://ganintegrity.storylane.io/share/lrnjkrelfvbi

About GAN Integrity

GAN Integrity gives compliance teams a better way to do their good work. With a flexible platform that unifies compliance, ethics, and third-party risk management across the enterprise, coupled with deep domain expertise, we make it easy for compliance teams to see everything, adapt to anything, and get all the help they need. That's why leading companies worldwide — across all industries — rely on GAN Integrity.

