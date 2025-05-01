Ganahl Lumber and Maximo Wood Team Up to Expand Western U.S. Lumber Offerings with Unique Thermowood Products

"The Maximo brand makes thermally modified wood products affordable and accessible for contractors in everyday use, while offering the advanced technology and aesthetic appeal that architects can specify with confidence." -- GMX founder Giovani Miguel. Post this

"The Maximo brand makes thermally modified wood products affordable and accessible for contractors in everyday use, while offering the advanced technology and aesthetic appeal that architects can specify with confidence," said GMX founder Giovani Miguel. "We are expanding our success story with Maximo Thermowood in other states to California. Leaders walk alongside leaders, which is why we are partnering with Ganahl."

"Maximo Thermowood is a great looking product," said Tim Davis, Sales Manager, Ganahl Lumber. "Customer response to it has been positive across the board."

Maximo Thermowood is a solution designed for ceilings, walls, soffits, and more. With its own verticalized production in Europe, GMX sources wood from Europe and nearby countries. Through an advanced, scientifically proven thermal modification process, the moisture content of the wood is significantly reduced, while hemicelluloses—key components susceptible to fungal decay—are broken down.

This treatment enhances dimensional stability and increases resistance to decay, insects, and moisture absorption, transforming conventional wood into a high-performance product. The process reduces labor costs, ensuring easier handling, machining and installation, along with a 20-year durability warranty for both interior and exterior use.

Maximo Thermowood offers species such as Thermo Clear Radiata, featuring proprietary OPX termite treatment; Thermowood Scandinavian Pine, Thermowood Ayous, and Thermowood Ash.

Maximo's Ipe and other premium hardwoods are handpicked for quality and durability. Sourced from sustainably managed and 100% certified forests, each piece is graded (classified as) premium on all four sides, making them ideal for demanding applications like decking, boardwalks, and more.

"When customers buy a Maximo Wood product, they never want to purchase another brand again. With an attractive mid-price point and value proposition, it also features quality and unique sustainability compliance. across product lines," said João Costa, partner and commercial director of Maximo Wood.

Each Maximo Thermowood board is kiln-dried in chambers that precisely regulate moisture levels, ensuring it's perfectly suited for both indoor and outdoor use.

For more information on Maximo's Thermowood and tropical hardwood offerings, visit http://www.maximowood.com.

About Ganahl Lumber

Since 1884, Ganahl Lumber has been a family- and employee-owned building materials dealer covering Southern California. The company owns and operates retail, milling, and factory finishing facilities all across the California coast. With locations such as Buena Park, Costa Mesa, and even Capistrano Beach, Ganahl has expanded its reach over the Southwestern part of California.

About Maximo Wood

Maximo® Thermowood and hardwood lines provide dealers and their customer base with an affordable, high-performance alternative to domestic wood. Setting a new standard for durability and beauty, Maximo Wood products offer premium alternatives to traditional domestic species— that looks better and performs better. With superior durability, minimal maintenance, and rich, refined aesthetics, it's the kind of product that keeps customers coming back.http://www.maximowood.com

Media Contact

JOHN REARDON, Maximo Wood, 8622227439, [email protected], www.maximowood.com

SOURCE Maximo Wood