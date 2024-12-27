Gang & Associates Opens Fifth Office in Chattanooga, Tennessee

"Nearly half a million veterans live in Tennessee, many of them have spent years in limbo waiting for decisions on their VA appeals," said Eric Gang, founder of Gang & Assoc. "Our new office will help us better serve veterans in the Southeast and provide them with the legal assistance they need." Post this

The new office is led by founder, Eric Gang, who will be splitting his time between the new office and the firm's headquarters.

The Chattanooga location is easily accessible from other major Southeast cities including Atlanta, Nashville and Huntsville, Alabama. The office provides veterans with a variety of legal services and connects them to housing, education and healthcare resources through Gang's nonprofit, Disabled Veterans Resource Center, Inc.

Gang & Associates has additional satellite locations in Washington, DC, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico and Austin, Texas. Headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey, the firm represents U.S. military veterans and their families worldwide.

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated some 1,000 appeals and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. His book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in fall 2022.

