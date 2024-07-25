Gang & Associates Opens New Offices in Austin to Serve Texas Veterans

"We've been representing Texas veterans for decades but we want to make a bigger investment in the state and its people," said Eric Gang "By having a presence in Austin with an attorney on the ground, we can better serve our large list of Texas clients and reach new veterans who need support." Post this

Located blocks from the Texas Capitol in Downtown Austin, the new location provides a comfortable space for veterans to discuss their legal matters and connect to a variety of resources.

"We have been representing Texas veterans for decades, but we want to make a bigger investment in the state and its people," said Eric Gang, managing attorney and founder of Gang & Associates. "By having a physical presence in Austin with a managing attorney on the ground, we can better serve our large list of current Texas clients and reach new veterans who need support."

"Texas has one of the largest veteran populations of any state in the country, and many veterans there are struggling to access the disability benefits they deserve," added Castano. "I am proud to help veterans in my home state and be a part of Gang & Associates' expansion."

In addition to the Austin office, Gang & Associates has satellite locations in Washington, DC and Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The firm is headquartered in Hackettstown, New Jersey and represents U.S. military veterans and their families worldwide.

About Eric Gang: Eric Gang is an award-winning lawyer with a national law practice focused on appeals on behalf of U.S. veterans wrongly denied medical and disability benefits. He has litigated some 1,000 appeals and recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. His book, "Betrayal of Valor: An Exposé of a Horribly Flawed Veteran's Administration," was published by Sutton Hart Press in fall 2022.

Founded by attorney Eric Gang, Gang & Associates, LLC is an accomplished team of legal advocates fiercely and exclusively dedicated to representing U.S. military veterans nationwide and abroad. The firm has helped thousands of veterans and their dependents win challenging cases in VA Regional Offices, the Board of Veterans' Appeals, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims.

