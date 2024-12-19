GangaGen Secures Additional US$7.9M from CARB-X for Pre-clinical Development of Novel Klebicins Targeting Nosocomial Pneumonia caused by Klebsiella pneumoniae

"The progress made in the optimization of this novel therapeutic demonstrates the potential of targeted protein antibacterials in addressing the urgent global challenge posed by Klebsiella pneumoniae" - Erin Duffy, Chief of R&D, CARB-X. Post this

"Klebicins are targeted protein antibacterials that specifically kill K. pneumoniae, a hard-to-treat pulmonary pathogen that is increasingly becoming highly resistant to current antibiotics," said Tanjore S Balganesh, President of GangaGen Biotechnologies. "We are delighted to have met this major project milestone and to receive further CARB-X funding that will enable us to take Klebicins all the way to clinics."

Carbapenem-resistant K. pneumoniae has emerged as the most concerning bacterial pathogen in the 2024 WHO Bacterial Priority Pathogen List. "Klebicins offer potential treatment options for patients and this CARB-X funding is a big step towards achieving this," added Vivek Daniel Paul, CSO of GangaGen Biotechnologies.

"In collaboration with CARB-X, we are committed in our efforts to fight antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and investing in novel technologies to bring transformational solutions to address this global threat," said Suchad Chiaranussati, Board Member, GangaGen Biotechnologies.

K. pneumoniae presents a serious health challenge around the world and it can cause life-threatening infections such as pneumonia and neonatal sepsis. To address this unmet medical need, GangaGen is developing a novel class of therapeutics called Klebicins designed as precision agents to specifically target K. pneumoniae.

Research reported in this press release is supported by CARB-X. CARB-X's funding for this project is provided in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; under agreement number: 75A50122C00028, and by awards from Wellcome (WT224842), Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), and the UK Department of Health and Social Care as part of the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Innovation Fund (GAMRIF). The content of this press release is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of CARB-X or any of its funders.

