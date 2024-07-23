Gapview Physical Therapy Opens in Brunswick, MD, Offering Specialized Pelvic Health Services

Located at 13 W Potomac St, Brunswick, MD
BRUNSWICK, Md., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gapview Physical Therapy, a new practice focused on pelvic health, has opened its doors at 13 W Potomac St, Brunswick, MD. Founded by Dr. Matthew Larson, a board-certified orthopedic specialist, the practice aims to address pelvic health concerns and improve patients' quality of life.
Dr. Larson, a native of Hitchcock County, Nebraska, brings a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in the US Army and as a Clinical Operations Manager for Kaiser Permanente. As the only male pelvic health therapist in Maryland, he offers a unique perspective and expertise in treating pelvic pain, discomfort, and dysfunction.
"We chose Brunswick because it was underserved in terms of physical therapy services, especially for pelvic health-related treatments," said Dr. Larson. "As small-town Nebraska farm kids, we were looking for a community similar to where we grew up, while still being commutable to DC for our jobs."
Gapview Physical Therapy offers a comprehensive range of services, including:
- Pelvic health education and rehabilitation
- Orthopedic care
- Sports injury treatment
- Spine pain management
Dr. Larson's qualifications include:
- Board certification as an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) – a designation held only by 10% of physical therapists
- Training in The McKenzie Method of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT)
- Long-standing membership in the American Physical Therapy Association and the North American Menopause Society
- Licenses to practice in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia
The practice offers both in-office appointments and telehealth services, catering to patients' diverse needs and preferences.
About Gapview Physical Therapy:
Gapview Physical Therapy is dedicated to providing expert care for a range of pelvic health concerns and orthopedic issues. Located in Brunswick, MD, the practice serves patients in Maryland, Virginia, and the surrounding areas.
Media Contact
Dr. Matthew Larson, Gapview Physical Therapy, 301-401-1276, [email protected], gapviewphysicaltherapy.com
SOURCE Gapview Physical Therapy
