Gapview Physical Therapy Opens in Brunswick, MD, Offering Specialized Pelvic Health Services

"We chose Brunswick because it was underserved in terms of physical therapy services, especially for pelvic health-related treatments." - Dr. Matthew Larson, Gapview Physical Therapy Post this

"We chose Brunswick because it was underserved in terms of physical therapy services, especially for pelvic health-related treatments," said Dr. Larson. "As small-town Nebraska farm kids, we were looking for a community similar to where we grew up, while still being commutable to DC for our jobs."

Gapview Physical Therapy offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

Pelvic health education and rehabilitation

Orthopedic care

Sports injury treatment

Spine pain management

Dr. Larson's qualifications include:

Board certification as an Orthopedic Clinical Specialist (OCS) – a designation held only by 10% of physical therapists

Training in The McKenzie Method of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy (MDT)

Long-standing membership in the American Physical Therapy Association and the North American Menopause Society

Licenses to practice in the District of Columbia , Maryland, and Virginia

The practice offers both in-office appointments and telehealth services, catering to patients' diverse needs and preferences.

About Gapview Physical Therapy:

Gapview Physical Therapy is dedicated to providing expert care for a range of pelvic health concerns and orthopedic issues. Located in Brunswick, MD, the practice serves patients in Maryland, Virginia, and the surrounding areas.

Media Contact

Dr. Matthew Larson, Gapview Physical Therapy, 301-401-1276, [email protected], gapviewphysicaltherapy.com

SOURCE Gapview Physical Therapy