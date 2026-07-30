GarageApp Launches Social Platform Built Exclusively for Car and Motorcycle Enthusiasts

"GarageApp was born out of passion from fellow car enthusiasts," said Vandewouw. Post this

The problem was obvious to founder Dave Vandewouw, who spent years at car shows watching enthusiasts admire vehicles that they had no way to trace back to their owners to ask questions about their car or motorcycle or arrange to see it again.

"GarageApp was born out of passion from fellow car enthusiasts," said Vandewouw. "We kept going to car shows where everyone was walking around admiring each other's vehicles, but if you wanted to talk to the owner, you couldn't find them. We built GarageApp so that when you're at a car event or a Cars and Coffee, you can connect with the owner, ask questions about the car, and even plan to meet up beforehand, all based on the make and model you care about."

Location runs through the whole app. Events, groups, and the feed can all be filtered by where a member is located, so people show up to nearby car shows and Cars & Coffee meetups already knowing which vehicles, and which owners, will be there. The result keeps car and motorcycle culture close to home.

Beyond location, GarageApp pulls the rest of an enthusiast's world into one place. Members show off their builds in their Virtual Garage, generate AI-powered driving routes they can share live over CarPlay and Android Auto, and message one another privately. Event organizers get promotion tools and a direct line to attendees, with a live guest list showing who's coming and which vehicle they're bringing. GarageApp also offers an Affiliate program, and is currently the only social network in the industry that offers revenue share.

GarageApp is available on the web and for download on the App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit garageapp.com.

Media Contact

Dave Vandewouw, GarageApp.com, 1 (919) 436-6223, [email protected], https://garageapp.com/

SOURCE GarageApp.com