Garagiste Festival Returns to LA June 22nd with 40 Wineries and a Bounty of Under-the-Radar Grapes

Renowned for its handcrafted wines from professional artisan winemakers who make less than 1500 cases, its renegade spirit, and rules-breaking 'no snobs allowed' ethos, The Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure is the only festival to provide Angelenos with the opportunity to be first to discover so many under-the-radar wines, wineries, wine styles, and grape varieties from almost every AVA in the state, including Paso Robles, Sonoma, Napa, Livermore, Mendocino, Santa Barbara County, and, of course, Los Angeles.

"Once again, we are bringing the best of Wine Country to Los Angeles with a scope of wineries and grape varieties that would take months, or years, of in-person research to find -- if you could find them at all," said Garagiste Festival Co-founder Doug Minnick. "At Garagiste, we have done the research for you. With our long history as the home of the micro-winery movement, these wineries now seek us out to get their wines to our audience. Our winemakers love to personally pour their wines for you - not only their artisan takes on fan-favorite wines like Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay - but also the widest array of grapes varieties and styles you will find anywhere. And this is exactly what continues to make the Garagiste Festival such a popular and unique event."

Minnick noted that Garagiste Festival winemakers, in their pursuit of passion, and without regard to the marketplace, produce tiny lots of wines vinified from a wide range of less well-known grapes, sometimes from extremely small plantings. For example, grape varieties poured at the recent sold out Garagiste Festival in Sonoma included Trousseau Gris, Carignan, Cinsault, Mencia, Symphony, Xinomavro, Picpoul Blanc, Gewurztraminer, Tannat, Fiano, Fruliano and many more, as well as better known varieties such as Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Syrah, Chardonnay, Merlot, Grenache Riesling, Malbec, and Mourvedre in a wide range of styles.

This is one of the many reasons why the Garagiste Festival has been described as "tasting nirvana," "strange and wondrous," and "one not to miss" by the LA Times; why the Sonoma Sun says of the wine makers: "if corporate mega-wineries are like the dinosaurs of rock music, these are the garage bands," and The Press Democrat of the experience: "If discovering a talented, under-the-radar winemaker elicits the glee of unearthing a diamond in the rough, the Garagiste Wine Festival is designed for you."

Along with festival favorites, this year's first-time wineries– some pouring their very first vintage - include Above the Bay, Adorato Wines, Ciento Cellars, Cote of Paint Wines, Perlegos Family Wine Co., Polemonium Wines, Sequence Wines, Slouch Hat Wines, Staysail Cellars, Sunland Vintage Wineries, and Wilson Family Vineyard.

The one-day Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure kicks off on Saturday June 22nd at 1:00 pm with an exclusive "Early Access: Rare and Reserve" tasting (only 150 of these Early Access tickets are available) where winemakers pour library, club-only or reserve wines.

The main event, the Grand Tasting, is from 2-5pm. During the Grand Tasting, local wine bar Vintage Wine + Eats will offer complimentary cheese & charcuterie plates. In addition, samples from artisan vendors will include: BoccaBella Farms Olive Oils and LA's own Letterpress Chocolates. Other vendors include Chic Chill and EE Home Style. Bottled water will be provided along with a keepsake crystal logo glass from Stolzle.

All events take place at Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 North Verdugo Road, Glendale, CA. There is plenty of onsite parking and easy access from the 134 and 210 freeways.

Among the over 40 winemakers pouring at The Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure 2024 are:

*Above The Bay, *Adorato Wines, Alma Sol Winery, Bocce Ball Wine, Buckaloose Wines, Caelesta Vineyards, CalStar Cellars, Cairjn Wine Co, *Ciento Cellars, *Cote of Paint, DENO Wines, Dusty Nabor Wines, Etnyre Wines, Familia Hicks, Final Girl, Fuil Wines, Greyscale Wines, Hoi Polloi, Kaleidos Winery, Kendric Vineyards, Lunasa Wines, Marin's Vineyard, Monroy Wines, Omega Road Winery, Oxlee Graham Wines, *Perlogos Family Wine Co., *Polemonium Wines, Rock & Clay Wines, *Sequence Wines, Six Clove Wines, *Slouch Hat Wines, *Staysail Cellars, Stiekema Wine Co., Stilson Cellars, *Sunland Vintage Winery, Temperance Cellars, Tercero Wines, Thomas T Thomas Vineyards, Trois le Fou Winery, *Wilson Family Vineyard, and ZANOLI Wines.

*pouring for the first time at the festival

Tickets are very limited for the Garagiste Festivals and always sell out. Tickets are available: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/garagiste-wine-festival-9th-annual-urban-exposure-tickets-871263461467

For breaking Garagiste Festival news and special discounts, sign-up for our free newsletter, The Dirt, at https://www.garagistefestival.com/garagiste-blog or follow us on Twitter (@GaragisteFest) or Facebook.

The Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure festival is the third event of the 2024 Garagiste Festival season, preceded by the sold-out Southern Exposure in Solvang in February and sold-out Northern Exposure Festival in Sonoma in April, and will be followed by the 'OG' Festival in Paso Robles (November 8-9).

Sponsors include:

AgWest Farm Credit, ETS Labs, Fortis Solutions Group, Glenn Burdette, G3, Laffort USA, and mWEBB Communications.

For sponsorship info, email info(at)garagistefestival.com.

The non-profit Garagiste Festivals benefit the Cal Poly SLO Wine and Viticulture program.

For more information and full Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure schedule details, go to: https://www.garagistefestival.com/upcoming-events

About The Garagiste Wine Festival

The Garagiste Wine Festival (http://www.garagistefestival.com), named "Best of the Fests" for 2019 by Fest Forums and the 'Best Wine Festival in the US in 2018 in USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Awards, is the first and only wine festival dedicated to the undiscovered and under-recognized American artisan 'garagiste' micro-wineries who are making some of the best, most exciting, handcrafted small-lot production wines in the world. Founded by fellow garagistes Stewart McLennan and Douglas Minnick, the Garagiste Festivals are committed to discovering the best and most innovative limited-production winemakers and promoting and showcasing them to a broad audience of discerning wine consumers. In addition to its flagship annual festival in Paso Robles, CA, the Garagiste Festival line-up includes Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure, featuring Santa Ynez Valley garagistes; the Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure, in Los Angeles; the Garagiste Festival, Northern Exposure, in Sonoma; winemaker dinners, a newsletter, garagiste profiles and more.

In addition to being named the US' Best Wine Festival, the Garagiste Festival was named one of the 'Top Nine Incredible Epicurean Vacations' in the world by ABC News, "one of the premier wine events of the year," by the LA Times and "Best Festival" by Sunset Magazine's 'Best of the West.' The festivals are produced by Garagiste Events, a non-profit dedicated to furthering the education of future winemakers and those training for employment within the wine industry. Proceeds from the festivals support the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund of the California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo Wine and Viticulture Department.

Garagiste (garage-east) is a term originally used in the Bordeaux region of France to denigrate renegade small-lot wine makers, sometimes working in their "garages" (anything considered not a chateau), who refused to follow the "rules," and is now a full-fledged movement responsible for making some of the best wine in the world. The Garagiste Festivals were the first to shine a light on the American garagiste winemaker in 2011.

