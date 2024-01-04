Garagiste Wine Festival: Southern Exposure Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Solvang: February 9th and 10th

The Garagiste Festival premiered in Paso Robles in 2011 and is the only wine festival that exclusively features high quality wines from commercial California 'garagiste' winemakers. Post this

After a record year of sold-out Garagiste Festivals in 2023, showcasing over 200 small-production wineries, the not-for-profit festival, which supports the next generation of winemakers through the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund at CalPoly's Wine and Viticulture Department, also announced its 2024 line-up: The Garagiste Festival: 'Northern Exposure' in Sonoma on April 27; The Garagiste Festival:'Urban Exposure' in Los Angeles June 22, and the original Garagiste Festival in Paso Robles, November 8th and 9th.

"Solvang was the natural first expansion of the Garagiste wine festival after Paso Robles, given the richness of the winemaking and the diversity of terroir in the Santa Ynez/Sana Barbara areas, as well as the idyllic setting Solvang provides, so we could not be happier to be back in this charming town for the tenth time," said Garagiste Festival Co-founder Doug Minnick. "And that romantic ambience, coupled with the opportunity to discover some of the most exciting micro-production wines California has to offer, makes it the perfect place to celebrate Valentine's Day."

Minnick noted that the 'romance' of the garagistes was recently on display in one of Netflix's top-ranking holiday films, Holiday in the Vineyards, on which The Garagiste Festival consulted.

The festival provides attendees with a unique opportunity to be among the first to discover some of the best of the area's hand-crafted wines from wineries who produce under 1500 cases per year (with 10 of those pouring this year producing less than 300 cases!). And, while some of the wineries have opened tasting rooms since the first Garagiste event in 2012, four out of five of the Southern Exposure wineries do not have tasting rooms, meaning the festival is the only opportunity for the public to taste all of these wines, under one roof, and all in one day. In honor of the 10th anniversary of the Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure, a number of the Original Garagistes who participated at the very first festival in Solvang, and who have grown beyond Garagiste Festival case limits, are back to celebrate on Friday night including, Casa Dumetz, Kaena Wine Co, and Kessler-Haak Vineyards.

The Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure launches on Friday February 9th with its signature "Rare & Reserve" tasting, showcasing extremely limited Club Only, Library and Pre-Release bottles and a traditional Santa Maria-style BBQ dinner buffet. On Saturday, February 10th, The Grand Tasting, in addition to showcasing 30 wineries, includes cheese and charcuterie and a Silent Auction filled with first-rate wine packages that benefit The Garagiste Festival Scholarship Fund at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. Weekend Pass holders have entry into both events, along with early access, lunch and a special sweet surprise. Sunday, February 11th is the popular Garagiste Passport Day, during which several participating wineries - including some "Garagiste Graduate" wineries who have poured with Garagiste in past, but have grown larger in over the years – will be offering special treats and discounts for Garagiste Festival attendees.

The Garagiste Festival premiered in Paso Robles in 2011 and is the only wine festival that exclusively features high quality wines from commercial California 'garagiste' winemakers. Unlike other festivals, the wines are poured by the winemakers/owners themselves, offering a rare opportunity to interact with the creative forces behind the wines, while making brand new wine discoveries. The festival expanded to the Santa Ynez Valley in 2013 to highlight the wines of Santa Barbara County and surrounding AVAs, as well as small production wineries from across California.

The 30+ winemakers scheduled to pour at the Garagiste Festival Southern Exposure include:

Absolution Cellars, Alamar Wines, Alamati Wine, Bocce Ball Wine, Boutz Cellars, Bucakloose Wines, Cairjn Wine Cellars, Chris Caruso Wines, Civilization Wine Co, Cordon Wine, CrossHatch Winery, Diablo Paso, Dusty Nabor Wines, Entity of Delight, Fuil Wines, Gagnon Cellars, Hayseed & Housdon, Kaleidos Winery, MCV Wines, Montagne Russe, Montemar Wines, Murder Ridge, Pine Mountain Vineyards, RF Fine Wines, Riding Monkey Wines, Stiekema Wine Co., Tercero Wines, Tomi Cellars, Wildflower Winery and ZANOLI Wines.

FRIDAY ONLY: Casa Dumetz, Hoi Polloi, Kaena Wine Co., and Kessler-Haak Vineyards.

*New Wineries: Alamati Wines, Bocce Ball Wines, Buckaloose Wines, Chris Caruso Wines, Crosshatch Winery, Entity of Delight, and Riding Monkey Wines.

For more information and full Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure schedule details, go to: http://www.garagistefestival.com/

Tickets are limited for Garagiste Festival Southern Exposure. Garagiste Festivals always sell out in advance. To buy tickets, go to: https://www.my805tix.com/e/garagiste-solvang

For breaking Garagiste Festival news and special discounts, sign-up for our free newsletter, The Dirt, at https://www.garagistefestival.com/garagiste-blog or follow us on Twitter (@GaragisteFest) or Facebook.

Sponsors include:

Visit Santa Ynez Valley, Vinland Hotel & Lounge, AgWest Farm Credit, Digital Dogma, ETS Laboratories, Flying Flags, Fortis Solutions Group, G3 Enterprises, Glenn Burdette, hotel hygge, Laffort, mWEBB Communications, Santa Ynez Valley, Sideways Inn, and The Winston.

About The Garagiste Wine Festival

The Garagiste (pronounced garage-east)Wine Festival (http://www.garagistefestival.com), named "Best of the Fests" for 2019 by Fest Forums and the 'Best Wine Festival in the US in 2018 in USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Awards, is the first and only wine festival dedicated to the undiscovered and under-recognized American artisan 'garagiste' micro-wineries who are making some of the best, most exciting, handcrafted small-lot production wines in the world. Founded by fellow garagistes Stewart McLennan and Douglas Minnick, the Garagiste Festivals are committed to discovering the best and most innovative limited-production winemakers and promoting and showcasing them to a broad audience of discerning wine consumers. In addition to its flagship annual festival in Paso Robles, CA, the Garagiste Festival line-up includes Garagiste Festival: Southern Exposure, featuring Santa Ynez Valley garagistes; the Garagiste Festival: Urban Exposure, in Los Angeles; the Garagiste Festival, Northern Exposure, in Sonoma; winemaker dinners, a newsletter, garagiste profiles and more.

In addition to being named the US' Best Wine Festival, the Garagiste Festival was named one of the 'Top Nine Incredible Epicurean Vacations' in the world by ABC News, "one of the premier wine events of the year," by the LA Times and "Best Festival" by Sunset Magazine's 'Best of the West.' The festivals are produced by Garagiste Events, a non-profit dedicated to furthering the education of future winemakers and those training for employment within the wine industry. Proceeds from the festivals support the Garagiste Festival Scholarship fund of the California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo Wine and Viticulture Department.

Garagiste (garage-east) is a term originally used in the Bordeaux region of France to denigrate renegade small-lot wine makers, sometimes working in their "garages" (anything considered not a chateau), who refused to follow the "rules," and is now a full-fledged movement responsible for making some of the best wine in the world. The Garagiste Festivals were the first to shine a light on the American garagiste winemaker in 2011.

