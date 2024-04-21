Gardant and Communities are Certified as a Great Place to Work

"I commend the team at Gardant Management Solutions and all our communities for their commitment to Gardant's mission of enriching the lives of residents," noted Julie Simpkins, Gardant's Co-President. Post this

Gardant Management Solutions is made up of over 6,000+ employees that work at the community level. It was built on the foundation that operating communities with dignity, compassion, and enriched services. Gardant's expertise in developing & operating home-like environments that nurture vitality in our residents can also provide tangible business value for stakeholders.

A Great Place to Work is the most widely taken employee survey in the world. Statistics have shown many benefits to being certified as a Great Place to Work in the senior living industry. Communities that have been certified as a Great Place to Work, have shown a 19.7% increase in applicants in senior care occupations. It also shows a 25 times higher retention rate among the millennial population in senior care with over 250,000 surveyed in the senior care industry alone.

These communities have been awarded A Great Place to Work in 2024:

Bardwell Residences – Aurora, IL

Belvedere Senior Housing – Merrillville, IN

Brookstone Estates of Effingham – Effingham,IL

Brookstone Estates of Fairfield – Fairfield, IL

Brookstone Estates of Harrisburg – Harrisburg, IL

Brookstone Estates of Mattoon North – Mattoon, IL

Brookstone Estates of Rantoul – Rantoul, IL

Brookstone Estates of Robinson – Robinson, IL

Brookstone Estates of Tuscola – Tuscola, IL

Brookstone Estates of Vandalia – Vandalia, IL

Cambridge House of Maryville – Maryville, IL

Cambridge House of O'Fallon – O'Fallon, IL

Cambridge House of Swansea – Swansea, IL

Carriage Court of Grove City – Grove City, OH

Carriage Court of Washington Court House – Washington Court House, OH

Cedar Grove – Parkersburg, WV

Churchview Supportive lIving – Chicago, IL

Deer Path of Huntley – Huntley, IL

Evergreen Village at Bloomington – Bloomington, IN

Glasswater Creek of Plainfield – Indianapolis, IN

Grand Prairie of Macomb – Macomb, IL

Grand Victorian of Rockford – Rockford, IL

Grand Victorian of Sycamore – Sycamore, IL

Green Oaks of Goshen – Goshen, IN

Green Oaks of Valparaiso – Valparaiso, IN

Heritage Woods of Benton – Benton, IL

Heritage Woods of Bolingbrook – Bolingbrook, IL

Heritage Woods of Charleston – Charleston, IL

Heritage Woods of Chicago – Chicago, IL

Heritage Woods of Flora – Flora, IL

Heritage Woods of Freeport – Freeport, IL

Heritage Woods of Gurnee – Gurnee, IL

Heritage Woods of Huntley – Huntley, IL

Heritage Woods of McHenry – McHenry, IL

Heritage Woods of Moline – Moline, IL

Heritage Woods of Mt. Vernon – Mt. Vernon, IL

Heritage Woods of Newburgh – Newburgh, IN

Heritage Woods of Ottawa – Ottawa, IL

Heritage Woods of Plainfield – Plainfield, IL

Heritage Woods of Sterling – Sterling, IL

Heritage Woods of Yorkville – Yorkville, IL

John Evans Supportive Living – Pekin, IL

Montclare Supportive Living – Chicago, IL

Oak Hill – Round Lake Beach, IL

Oasis at 56th – Indianapolis, IN

Prairie Winds of Urbana – Urbana, IL

St. Anthony of Lansing – Lansing, IL

Sweet Galilee at the Wigwam – Anderson, IN

Timberlake Supportive Living – Springfield, IL

Vivera Senior Living – Columbus, IN

White Oaks at McHenry – McHenry, IL

"I commend the team at Gardant Management Solutions and all our communities for their commitment to Gardant's mission of enriching the lives of residents," noted Julie Simpkins, Gardant's Co-President. "This recognition is due to the dedicated efforts provided by the staff and management teams at these communities throughout the year, and it is indicative of their dedication to serving residents and committing to ongoing quality improvement. We are extremely thankful every day for their compassion and dedication!"

"We applaud Gardant Management Solutions for seeking certification and publicly sharing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care partner Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Activated Insights is the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work, the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its aging services certification program, Activated Insights helps Great Place to Work recognize outstanding workplace cultures in the aging services industry and produce the annual Fortune "Best Workplaces for Aging Services™" as well as other Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, and various regions. Through its employee engagement platform, Activated Insights helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, and retention.

