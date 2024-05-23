Gardant is Named Best of the Best in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care

"We are honored that so many of the communities we manage have been recognized by U.S News as being among the best in the nation," says Greg Echols, Co-President of Gardant. Post this

The Gardant-managed communities that were recognized as Best in Independent Living are:

Grand Victorian of Rockford

Reflections Retirement Community

The Gardant-managed communities that were recognized as Best in Assisted Living are:

Oak Hill

John Evans Supportive Living

Heritage Woods of Sterling

Heritage Woods of Plainfield

Heritage Woods of Ottawa

Heritage Woods of McHenry

Heritage Woods of Huntley

Heritage Woods of Flora

Heritage Woods of Dwight

Heritage Woods of Chicago

Heritage Woods of Centralia

Heritage Woods of Benton

Grand Victorian of Sycamore

Grand Prairie of Macomb

Evergreen Village at Bloomington

Cedar Grove

Carriage Court of Washington Court House

Carriage Court of Grove City

Cambridge House of Maryville

Brookstone Estates of Vandalia

Brookstone Estates of Tuscola

Brookstone Estates of Robinson

Brookstone Estates of Mattoon North

Brookstone Estates of Harrisburg

Brookstone Estates of Fairfield

Brookstone Estates of Effingham

The communities that were recognized as Best in Memory Care are:

White Oaks at McHenry

White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin

"We are honored that so many of the communities we manage have been recognized by U.S News as being among the best in the nation," says Greg Echols, Co-President of Gardant. "We are committed to our mission of enriching the lives of the residents we serve by providing them with the Love, Compassion, and Dignity they deserve in addition to the personal assistance and support services they need."

Ratings were provided for Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Continuing Care Retirement Communities based on consumer satisfaction data collected. In 2024, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 400,000 resident & family survey responses at more than 3,500 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with aspects of the community such as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.

"U.S. News provides in-depth information on multiple community types to help potential residents and their families find, in consultation with their doctors as needed, the best place to help meet their needs," said Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News. "Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided."

