Gardant is Named Best of the Best in Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care

BOURBONNAIS, Ill., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. News & World Report has recognized 30 Gardant-managed communities as being among the best in the nation for independent living, assisted living, and memory care.
The designation of 2024-25 Best in Assisted Living and Best in Memory Care was awarded only to the communities that earn the highest possible rating on consumer satisfaction surveys of residents and family member of residents. The surveys were administered between March 2023 and February 2024 and reflect the viewpoints of residents and family members in senior living, assisted living, and memory care communities nationwide.
The Gardant-managed communities that were recognized as Best in Independent Living are:
Grand Victorian of Rockford
Reflections Retirement Community
The Gardant-managed communities that were recognized as Best in Assisted Living are:
Oak Hill
John Evans Supportive Living
Heritage Woods of Sterling
Heritage Woods of Plainfield
Heritage Woods of Ottawa
Heritage Woods of McHenry
Heritage Woods of Huntley
Heritage Woods of Flora
Heritage Woods of Dwight
Heritage Woods of Chicago
Heritage Woods of Centralia
Heritage Woods of Benton
Grand Victorian of Sycamore
Grand Prairie of Macomb
Evergreen Village at Bloomington
Cedar Grove
Carriage Court of Washington Court House
Carriage Court of Grove City
Cambridge House of Maryville
Brookstone Estates of Vandalia
Brookstone Estates of Tuscola
Brookstone Estates of Robinson
Brookstone Estates of Mattoon North
Brookstone Estates of Harrisburg
Brookstone Estates of Fairfield
Brookstone Estates of Effingham
The communities that were recognized as Best in Memory Care are:
White Oaks at McHenry
White Oaks at Heritage Woods of South Elgin
"We are honored that so many of the communities we manage have been recognized by U.S News as being among the best in the nation," says Greg Echols, Co-President of Gardant. "We are committed to our mission of enriching the lives of the residents we serve by providing them with the Love, Compassion, and Dignity they deserve in addition to the personal assistance and support services they need."
Ratings were provided for Independent Living, Assisted Living, Memory Care and Continuing Care Retirement Communities based on consumer satisfaction data collected. In 2024, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 400,000 resident & family survey responses at more than 3,500 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with aspects of the community such as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining, and activities. The ratings recognize communities that excelled at providing highly satisfactory services and making residents feel safe and well cared for.
"U.S. News provides in-depth information on multiple community types to help potential residents and their families find, in consultation with their doctors as needed, the best place to help meet their needs," said Zach Adams, senior health data engineer at U.S. News. "Communities that are highly rated excel in making residents feel safe, well cared for and highly satisfied by the services provided."
