Gardant Management Solutions Adds 25 Communities to its Portfolio

"Our mission is to lead the way in senior living through innovative and inclusive approaches that bring value to stakeholders and vitality to all residents and employees." Tweet this

Twenty-two of the communities are located in Illinois and three are in Ohio. Together, the 25 communities house nearly 1,375 apartments.

"We are honored that ownership decided to transition management of these existing communities to Gardant," says Simpkins. "Our mission is to lead the way in senior living through innovative and inclusive approaches that bring value to stakeholders and vitality to all residents and employees."

In recent years, Gardant-managed communities have been recognized as being among the best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report. The American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living has recognized Gardant-managed communities for their commitment to quality. Gardant-managed communities have received Great Place to Work designations.

The company ranks as one of the ten largest assisted providers in the country and the largest provider of affordable assisted living.

With the addition of the 25 communities to the Gardant portfolio, the company now manages more than 80 senior living, assisted living and memory care communities, housing nearly 7,200 apartments. The communities are located in Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio, and West Virginia.

The communities in Illinois and Indiana are located throughout both states. Many of the communities are designed to primarily or exclusively serve low-income individuals and are fully approved as Medicaid-waiver assisted living providers.

The communities in Ohio are located in Grove City, Lancaster, and Washington Court House.

"Our commitment is to enrich the lives of the residents we serve and to provide them with the Love, Compassion, and Dignity they deserve," says Echols.

Media Contact

Monique Cartier, Gardant Management Solutions, 815-935-1992, [email protected], www.gardant.com

SOURCE Gardant Management Solutions