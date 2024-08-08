Gardant Management Solutions Takes Over Management Courtyard Estates in Canton and Sullivan

We are thrilled to offer affordable assisted living options to seniors who never thought assisted living was financially achievable, and to do it right here in Canton and Sullivan. Post this

Residents will live in private apartments that they will furnish and decorate to their tastes. Each of the apartments will feature a kitchenette, spacious bathroom with shower, individually controlled heating and air conditioning and emergency alert system.

In addition, these communities offer several areas for residents to enjoy throughout the community.

Certified nursing assistants, working under the direction of a licensed nurse, will be on-duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"Our focus," says Julie Simpkins, Co-President of Gardant Management Solutions, "is to provide residents with the love, compassion and dignity they deserve and the help and assistance they need. Our emphasis is on helping each resident achieve and maintain as much independence as possible for as long as possible."

Gardant Management Solutions, Inc. was built on the foundation that operating communities with dignity, compassion and enriched services would drive financial results. Our expertise in developing & operating environments that inspire vitality in our residents will create tangible business value for you.

Gardant Management Solutions is the national leader in developing and operating affordable assisted living communities. These communities are known for having the highest occupancy rates and strongest operating margins. Since our founding in 1999, Gardant has grown into a recognized leader in senior and assisted living. We are the largest provider of assisted living in Illinois and rank as the 7th largest provider in the country. We have developed and manage communities in urban, suburban and rural areas. Together, the communities we manage provide homes for more than 7,250 senior living, assisted living and memory care homes and apartments in 5 states.

Gardant and the communities we manage, have been recognized as being among the best for assisted living in the country by U.S. News and World Report; with National Quality Awards by the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living; and as Best Places to Work.

