Garden Club Tour Features Eleven Downtown Frederick Gardens

Taskers Chance Garden Club and Celebrate Frederick, Inc. are excited to host the Beyond the Garden Gates Garden Tour on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from 1 – 5 PM in downtown Frederick & Baker Park. This self-guided tour will feature eleven of Frederick's finest gardens and is sure to inspire green thumbs. Tickets are available for purchase online at CelebrateFrederick.com or at the Frederick County Visitors Center, 151 S. East Street.

2024 gardens include:

Historic Mount Olivet – An Original Garden Cemetery

515 S. Market Street

Established in 1852, Mount Olivet was designed in the style of the "rural/garden cemetery" movement of the mid-19th century. Steeped in community pride, American patriotism, and Victorian ideals, this burying ground is considered one of the most distinguished in the country and serves as the final resting place for generations of residents over the last century and a half. Along with Baker Park, the entirety of its 90 acres constitutes the most extensive garden spaces in Frederick City and County. Artwork is found in the form of monuments and sculptures throughout. Tour participants are welcome to visit the Key Memorial Chapel (100 yards within the cemetery's gates and directly behind the Francis Scott Key Memorial) where there are historical exhibits about the cemetery's creation. The Greenhouse is also open to visitors to discuss the lily storage for Carroll Creek. Parking is available on the lanes and area surrounding the Francis Scott Key Chapel and nearby monument. Self-guided tour brochures are available at the Chapel, the Francis Scott Key Monument Information Kiosk, and online at https://www.mountolivetcemeteryinc.com/.

South Frederick Arboretum

210 Madison Street

The South Frederick Arboretum of the Earth and Space Science Lab was first planted in 2004 with native trees and shrubs that call Frederick County home. The arboretum was designed to simulate a walk through the county – from the lowlands of the Monocacy River, across the farmlands, to the Catoctin Mountains – featuring the woody plants you would find along the way and creating a nature sanctuary for wildlife. Conceived as an outdoor education center for students and teachers at Frederick County Public Schools, the arboretum features an outdoor amphitheater with concrete benches and an instruction table. At the entrance, there is a small pavilion with display cases of educational posters, the historical background of the arboretum, and a map of the grounds. There is a grand American elm in the arboretum, a survivor of the Dutch Elm Disease of the 1930's, that is believed to be over 120 years old. On March 12 of this year, the elm was recognized and is officially registered as a "Maryland Big Tree." It is the third largest of its species in Frederick County and has the greatest average crown of American elms across the state! This grand tree is located in the far west corner of the arboretum where it stands sentinel over the landscape. We are delighted to welcome you to South Frederick Arboretum, where the sounds of nature offer tranquility and a peace-filled respite from the din and distractions of the city.

Federated Charities Nonprofit Center

22 S. Market Street

Second only to the dog statue on its front steps, Federated Charities' front garden is a Market Street feature. It is home to a lovely weeping redbud tree (planted about three years ago), a large hydrangea tree, and a fountain featuring Leda & the Swan. This garden hews to the history of the Federated Charities building, and the soaring entrance and Wickersham fence is just the start of the tour. Less well known is the back "secret" garden, filled with brightly painted vintage lawn furniture, which serves as a quiet oasis enjoyed by its nonprofit tenants. In addition to building meetings and events, the garden has previously hosted the girl scouts, birthday parties, and a goat and kitten adoption fair. For the past two years, the garden has been maintained by a talented volunteer, with the assistance of a variety of teenagers. Additionally, Comprehensive Tree Care donates plants and labor to prepare for the season. The garden is filled with flowers and plantings for the community to enjoy.

The Record Street Home

115 Record Street

Built in 1850 by William Tyler Page, this stately three-story brick Greek Revival building is a private life care home for women located in the historic district. Donated in 1892 by Mrs. Ann Ross and Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Ross, it is the only home of its kind in Maryland and maintains its distinction of being a private institution. Maintained over the years by 26 women who form the Board of Managers, the home's beautiful side garden is the ideal place to retreat and relax. The women who reside here use the garden for reading, reflection, watching the visiting birds, and entertaining family and friends. Among the seasonal flowers, native trees, and abundant plants are two shaded patios, which offer a quiet place to enjoy with guests. Bay-wise certified by Master Gardeners, this garden is home to native serviceberry and dogwoods as well as saucer magnolia, oakleaf hydrangea, a variety of herbs (mint, thyme, rosemary, basil, parsley, and chives), and tomatoes. Within the garden are markers and remembrances honoring former residents.

The Garden of Kevin and Nazgol Fearnow

118 W. 3rd Street

Both formal and family-friendly, this European-inspired garden features an elegant bird bath, serene pond, and manicured hedges. The trees provide a shady retreat to escape the blazing summer months and the rear pond with a waterfall adds to the garden's calming ambience. Originally, the garden was designed as the melding of three distinct spaces: a large hardscape patio, an inviting middle garden with a circular path and benches, and a tucked-away rear garden with a pond and small seating area. The garden is often used for entertaining family and friends over alfresco meals and relaxing music, which is piped through the outdoor sound system. Notably, the bird bath attracts many types of birds including an occasional owl or hawk.

The Garden of Lucy Hogan

120 W. 3rd Street

After walking the streets of Frederick, surrounded by shops and homes, step through this garden gate into a different world – a "secret garden." At night, the garden is lit with lamps along the walkway, illuminating the trees and providing the perfect backdrop for stargazing. Here, one can imagine sharing a summer's evening meal. The bubbling fountain, sculptures of St. Francis, ivied wall, impressive trees, and winding path leading to a secluded bench complement the garden's meditative quality. The garden features towering trees – an eastern red cedar and a Norwegian pine – and striking Boston Ivy covering the wall of the home next door, which blows gently in the breeze. A fun characteristic of the house is the repurposed outhouse. 16 years ago, during their move, it was a damp, brick-lined 8-foot pit – now, it is a warm closet. One may notice the old "seat" hanging on the wall next to the red door as well as the original cutouts indicating its previous life.

The Garden of Carol Baker and John Olinski

282 Dill Avenue

Serving as the setting for evenings around the firepit, meals alfresco with friends, wine parties, and Fourth of July celebrations, one can see why this garden is perfect for entertaining. Originally, the yard was steep with a high deck and many steps. Due to its position, sitting lower than the adjoining properties, it was also quite wet. With the assistance of Poole's Stone and Garden and DioCortes Hardscape LLC, the yard was terraced with multiple landings to make the incline more manageable. In addition, the downspout flow was diverted from the gutters to an underground holding pit that flows under the yard and out to the alley. Observing the nurtured plants, delightful terrace, and lovely water feature, one notices the work, love, and vision put into this beautiful outdoor space. The garden is home to Sweetbay Magnolia, native Redbud, Hornbeams, Crape Myrtles, Azaleas, and Boxwoods. Also present are Coral Bells, Russian Cypress, Steed Holly bushes, Camellia, and Evergold Sedge grasses. In addition to the potted annuals and herbs, there are touches here and there indicating that the homeowners are avid cyclists when not working in their yard.

The Garden of Emily Dorr and Jay Blincoe

300 N. College Parkway

Since purchasing their home in 2018, gardening is a recent passion with the homeowners tending and planting around their property nearly every weekend. Witnessing the results of their work through the evolution of trees and plants over time provides a pastime the homeowners share and enjoy together. Serving as both a peaceful refuge and social setting, this cottage garden has several specimens that were left intact by the current homeowners, including an aging dogwood, large cedars, hemlock, and a rosebush. New additions to the garden include Eastern redbud, serviceberry, and dogwood – acquired through the Frederick City tree program – river birch, and large cryptomeria japonica. Among the trees is a divinely blue deodar cedar (discovered in Maryland), which was planted last year. Further enhancing the garden's cottage-style look is a large front window box and over 13 feet of continuous hayrack planters. Many of the garden plantings were selected with the two family Dachshunds in mind, who enjoy lots of snuffling and play time. The fountains, birdbaths, concrete planters, and nearly all the furniture was sourced through Facebook Marketplace. Nicco Cortez rebuilt the stone front stairs, walkway, front porch, and two patios. One patio was discovered under three inches of vines and reimagined in a new circular shape. Due to the front lawn's westward facing nature and sun exposure, the homeowners are also in the process of installing irrigation.

The Garden of Dennis and Cathy Barrow

609 Fairview Avenue

Entirely organic, every plant, shrub, and tree within this modern garden was thoughtfully selected for their pollinator-friendliness. In addition to being a beautiful sanctuary for wildlife, the garden also serves as a space for entertaining friends and family year-round. Notably, there are 12 newly planted trees residing on the property (which is less than 1/3 acre). The willow oak, tupelo tree, and the little leaf linden, all shade trees, will grow to exceed 50 feet – providing food and shelter for the visiting birds. The homeowners will have a slideshow available depicting before and after photos of the garden through the seasons. In addition, signage is available about soil care, not using mulch, and how to plant and maintain pollinator-friendly plantings. Poole's Stone and Garden installed the original garden in 2019.

The Garden of Janney Marshall and Mick Strine

306 Fairview Avenue

Welcome to this pretty English Garden featuring beautiful blooms through each season. Included is a remarkable Japanese Itoh peony with rare yellow blooms and a white blooming Crape Myrtle with a red trunk beneath its bark. Described as a family garden, the homeowner integrated her mother's original design in its updating. This beautiful outdoor space serves as the perfect setting for barbecues, parties, meetings, and dinners. The garden includes a large patio, planting shed, and a Victorian cast iron bench, like one in the Maryland governor's home.

The Garden of Tom Martin and Donna Harshman

707 Rosemont Avenue

On arrival of this lovely, casual garden, one can imagine the homeowners enjoying the outdoors, gardening, and entertaining. There is a woodland area along the side of the house with two "rooms" in the back garden. The front room has a functional purpose, while the back room is more like a living room. Within the garden are several unique features - a Tom Torrens bell in a stand designed by a Maryland blacksmith, a specially designed and fabricated steel fence and gates by Frederick artist Brian Slagle, two hand-painted posts by former Frederick artist Mickey Eisenberg, and a designed and fabricated steel chiminea from Park City, Utah. Within the woodland area of the garden are Korean Spice Viburnum, Conoy Viburnum, and Golden Guinea Kerria. Plants from previous owners inhabit the back garden such as irises, hydrangea, peonies, white lilac, espalier dogwood, Kolkwitzia beautybush, and bleeding heart. New plantings include Appalachian Spring dogwood and Japanese snowbell. The homeowners worked with Fine Earth Landscaping for design and installation of this beautiful garden.

A variety of ticket options are available for guests planning to attend the tour. Individual tickets can be purchased for $25 in advance or $30 the days of the tour. Advance tickets are available through Friday, May 17 online at CelebrateFrederick.com or at the Frederick Visitors Center, 151 S. East Street, in downtown Frederick.

Day of tour ticket purchases can be made at the Tour Hospitality Center located in Frederick City Hall, 101 North Court Street on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 from Noon – 5 PM. All tour guests are invited to take advantage of the Hospitality Center where complimentary light refreshments are available.

For those tour goers who frequent our Candlelight House Tour in December, be sure to take advantage of the opportunity to save on your tickets by purchasing a Home and Garden Ticket Package for $40. Package sales are available exclusively online at CelebrateFrederick.com. Home and Garden Ticket Packages are $50 the days of the tour.

As all of the gardens featured on the tour are provided courtesy of the homeowners, proper garden tour etiquette is requested. This includes remaining on paths or following directions through the gardens as indicated by the hosts. In addition, please refrain from wearing high-heeled shoes or pushing strollers in grassy areas. This will help to preserve the beauty of the gardens that the owners have worked so diligently to provide for the tour. Parents are asked to prevent children from picking flowers.

For more information, please contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit CelebrateFrederick.com.

