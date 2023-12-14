Garden Media Group Releases The 2023 Holiday Gift Guide

Discover the ultimate gift for everyone from master gardeners to new plant parents Post this

Tools and Products

Make planting a breeze with this new Laura (from Garden Answer) 3" x 36" Auger. The 3" auger is perfect for planting annuals and large bulbs. This is Laura's most used auger in the garden and this special edition is slighter lighter than the normal 3" version, while still being just as durable. Hand-welded and proudly made in the USA , Power Planter augers are guaranteed to last! (Available on PowerPlanter.com for $72.50 )

, Power Planter augers are guaranteed to last! (Available on PowerPlanter.com for ) This 3-piece lawn and garden set from Centurion delivers everything in one package to get any yard in tip-top shape. The ergonomic steel lopper, heavy hardened carbon steel hedge shears, and a comfortable molded grip pruner make trimming and cutting tree branches, bushes, and plants a breeze. Plus, bright yellow handles make them easy to find in the garden. (Available at Amazon for $33.99 )

) The new OASIS® Forage Create kit is the perfect gift for the creative in your life. It's an invitation to explore your artistic flair and bring your vision to life with the beauty of nature's bounty. Elevate your indoor arrangements with this remarkable kit, and watch the artistry bloom. Bring the outdoors in by snipping a few flower and foliage stems creating a festive design for the holidays. Whether you're sprucing up a holiday table or giving it as a gift, this forage kit provides all the essentials to assemble a captivating design suitable for your tabletop or even a museum-worthy display. (Available at OasisForageProducts.com for $39.99 )

For the Foodie

Microgreens have gained tremendous popularity due to their many health benefits. These petite but powerful veggies contain high levels of vitamins and minerals. Growing microgreens is easy with the new collection from Park Seed : Large Microgreens, including premium seeds such as Swiss Chard, Beet, Cabbage, Mustard Mizuna, Herb Pepper Cress and more. The collection also includes the Perma-Nest Tray with Humidity Dome and Espoma seed starting mix. Elevate your meals with these nutrient-dense wonders and embark on a journey of health and flavor. (Available at Parkseed.com for $44.95 )

The Reka Blueberry plant produces an early crop of medium to large, tasty berries ready for dessert – making it the perfect gift for the baking gardener. Its vigorous, bushy and upright stature brings 6 feet by 6 feet of beauty to the landscape, and deliciously sweet blueberries to the kitchen. This versatile variety is suitable for a wide range of climates and thrives in partial to full sunlight with average to moist soil, highly acidic soil and peat moss. The flavor of these home-grown blueberries will be the talk of the family throughout the year and bring an abundance of joy to the kitchen. (Available at Shipmyplants.com for $79.99 )

For Small Space Dwellers

The new folding watering can and collapsible bucket are created by Centurion with storage and mobility in mind. The heavy-duty non-porous silicone offers superior strength while the foldable and detachable parts make them easy to use anywhere. Whether working with a small container garden or a large backyard operation, these work with every project and space. (Available on Amazon)

Known for their striking and vibrant blooms, amaryllis are easy to grow, making them suitable for both experienced and beginner plant lovers. Jackson & Perkins' Winter Whisper Single Red Lion Amaryllis creates a handsome, eye-catching holiday display with just a touch of whimsy. The Red Lion amaryllis bulb comes nestled in a steel gray container embossed with snowy white pines and blooms in multiple large, classic red flowers. With their enduring blossoms, amaryllis plants ensure that your thoughtful gesture will be enjoyed and appreciated well beyond the holiday festivities. (Available at Jacksonandperkins.com starting at $49.95 )

The Norfolk Island Pine is a versatile and easy-care houseplant from Costa Farms, making it perfect for holiday gifting and enjoyable all year long! It's a wonderful addition to any indoor plant collection with its symmetrical, tiered branches and feathery green foliage. Known for its resilience and adaptability, the Norfolk Island Pine thrives in a wide range of light conditions and requires minimal care. Whether placed on a tabletop during the holidays or as a floor plant after, it brings a refreshing and calming presence to any room. (Available at Costafarms.com)

